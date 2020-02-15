A 54-year-old man dies after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Logan – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTML6c5793f43dbb2537b3290f46bf58fdd711% %MINIFYHTML6c5793f43dbb2537b3290f46bf58fdd712%
PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – A 54-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in the Logan section of Philadelphia. Authorities say this happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on Broad and Ruscomb streets.
According to police, the 54-year-old man was hit by a 2018 Volkswagen while crossing the street.
He was rushed to the Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The amazing vehicle remained on the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.