A 14-year-old black girl is the original creator of the "Renegade,quot; dance and never got her credit, that ends today!

Imagine being the creator of a whole viral movement and never getting credit for it? It is safe to say that this happens to many people, and Jalaiah Harmon, 14, knows everything.

She is the original creator of the dance "Renegade,quot; what errrrbody and his mom are doing in the innanetss, and it's time for people to respect his name!

Jalaiah created and published the dance with her friend on September 25, 2019, and shortly after, the dance took off with celebrities and influential people who published it, without credit for her.

"I was happy when I saw my dance everywhere,quot; she said. "But I wanted credit for it."

"I posted on Instagram and got about 13,000 visits, and people started doing it over and over again," Jalaiah added. Tik Tok The user @ global.jones then published his choreography by changing some movements at the end and took off from there. People even associated the dancer and influential Charli D’Amelio with the dance, as it made it even more popular.

Jalaiah shares that he would comment under the publications of influential people and other people who do the dance on credit, but nobody paid attention to him.

Some may say "IT'S JUST A DAMAGE," however, in 2020, such a viral movement could present so many opportunities for a young black woman. I looked at people like Shiggy and the Backpack Kid who also created popular dances … but I don't care about my business.

Jalaiah is a trained dancer who takes hip hop, ballet, lyric, jazz and tap classes at her Atlanta dance studio.

Charlie D’Amelio, the girl with whom people associate the renegade dance, apparently said that he is now happy to know who is the creator of the dance and is willing to collaborate with her.

K Camp, the creator of the song "Lottery,quot; that turns out to be the soundtrack of popular dance, also made sure to show love to Jalaiah!

Hopefully things change for Jalaiah as people continue to learn where the dance originated.