9-year-old boy meets dad after being stranded in China amid an outbreak of coronavirus – Up News Info DC

– A nine year old boy finally returned home in the US. UU. After being stranded in China for several days amid concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus.

Daniel, who lives in Bellevue, Washington, went to China with his mother on January 20 to visit his grandmother for the Chinese New Year.

His original flight back home was canceled at the last minute and he was told that he might have to wait until the end of April to get home.

After searching and searching, Daniel's mother found another flight through a connection in Taipei. They finally landed at Sea-Tac International Airport on Monday night, smiling behind protective masks.

"Welcome home, you made it safe and sound," David Neer told his son as they hugged at the airport.

About 500 people in China died from the virus, health officials said Wednesday. There are now 12 confirmed cases in the United States, including six in California, two in Illinois and one in Massachusetts, CNN reports.

The mask on Daniel's face will remain for the next 14 days. Health officials ordered him to quarantine himself to make sure he doesn't develop symptoms.

"You know you shouldn't go to school for two weeks," Neer told his son after his emotional reunion.

"I know, 14 days from school," Daniel replied.

"He will do all the homework he can for him," Neer told KIRO, a Up News Info affiliate.