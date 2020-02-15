5 things you should know about the new Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar

With Mookie Betts officially in Los Angeles as the newest member of the Dodgers, the Red Sox made a corresponding move this week to replenish the post-Betts open-field situation.

The club signed a one-year, $ 4.25 million contract with Kevin Pillar on Friday to join Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the recently acquired Alex Verdugo in the Red Sox garden. Pillar is the only right-handed hitter among the four gardeners and figures who sees a leading role against lefties this season.

Here are five things you should know about the 31-year-old Pilar.

He had a year of career offensively in 2019.

Pillar played the first five games of the 2019 season with the Toronto Blue Jays before being traded to the San Francisco Giants on April 2 by Alen Hanson, Derek Law and Juan De Pala.

Pillar immediately joined the lineup of the Giants and published the best offensive season of his seven-year career. He hit .259 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 161 games. His increase in power helped him boast the best percentage of slugging (.432) and OPS (.719) of his career as well.

Forbes magazine noted a swing adjustment that Pillar made on June 7, which contributed to its second half. Pillar even finished 22nd in the MVP voting of the National League.

However, the Giants decided to cut ties with Pillar, without presenting their contract in early December. The president of Giants baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, comes from the Moneyball executive tree, emphasizing the percentage based and walks. Pillar's .287-based percentage ranked 132 out of 135 qualified hitters, while his 2 percent walk rate was the lowest in MLB.

Pillar has an elite defensive reputation.

Like Bradley Jr, Pillar is considered one of the best defensive gardeners in the game. Pillar finished in the Top 10 of the Fan Graph defensive races that saved the metric from 2015 to 2017, including a third place in 2015. During that three-year career as a center fielder for Los Azulejos, he saved 50 races and was named finalist by The Golden Glove in each of the three seasons.

However, Pillar's defensive skills have declined somewhat in the past two seasons. In 2018 and 2019, he combined for -7 saved defensive races.

Still, it is worth seeing the captures of Pillar's outstanding reels.

It is no stranger to AL East and Fenway Park.

Pillar spent six full seasons (2013-2018) with the Blue Jays and was the starting center fielder when they reached the 2016 American League Championship Series. Due to his time in the Eastern American League, he has played 47 career games in Fenway Park, so you should be used to how to play in the cavernous garden of Fenway.

He is also hitting .307 with an OPS of .719 during his career at Fenway Park. According to Fan Graphs, Pillar ranked 14th in the majors in 2019 as a percentage of attraction (48%), and will now have the Green Monster just 310 feet away.

Pillar was a leading University player in Division II.

Pillar grew up in West Hills, California, and was recruited slightly from Chaminade College Prep High School, where he played soccer and basketball in addition to baseball. His high school coach ended up taking the job of pitching coach at Cal State Dominguez Hills during his senior year and opened the door for Pillar to join him at the university level.

"I had no other place to go," Pillar said in a 2013 MILB interview.

As a junior in 2010 with Dominguez Hills, Pillar set an NCAA Division II record with a batting streak of 54 games and finished his college career with a batting average of .367 school records. He believes the batting streak helped him be recruited by the Blue Jays in the 32nd round of the 2011 draft.

"I was a stranger in a small school, but the streak of punches helped me to be recruited," Pillar said.

When asked if he thought it was the only reason he was recruited, Pillar said: "I would like to think not, but in reality, it could have been."

He and his wife, Amanda Gulyas, named their daughter after Kobe Bryant.

Growing up as a Lakers and Dodgers fan, Pillar named his daughter Kobie, who was born in October 2017, after the late Kobe Bryant. When Bryant tragically died in a helicopter accident on January 26, Pillar tweeted that Bryant was his idol and shared the news that his daughter is named after the former Lakers star.