& # 39; A mockery of us & # 39 ;: the families of the victims denounce the former head of the Colombian army | Colombia news

Bogota Colombia – The families of young men killed extrajudicially by the Colombian army in what is known as the "false positive,quot; scandal accused the former army chief Mario Montoya this week of "making fun of them,quot; and of retaining key information behind the execution widespread civilians that resulted in at least 2,248 deaths.

In a long-awaited multi-day hearing that began on Wednesday, the retired general was expected to reveal new details about the "false positives,quot; scandal. For decades, the Colombian army killed civilians, dressed them in rebel uniforms and recorded their deaths when enemy combat kills to inflate body counts and support claims that they were winning the war against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) .

Montoya's testimony has been seen as an important step towards truth and reconciliation while Colombia struggles to establish a lasting peace after a 52-year armed conflict.

Human rights groups believe that Montoya is the key to discover how high the knowledge of the chain of command was about these crimes and if former President Juan Manuel Santos and Senator Álvaro Uribe, the defense minister and the president, respectively, at the height of the false positive scandal. Santos went on to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to establish the historic 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC.

Protesters hold a sign outside the JEP with photos of some of the victims of the false positive scandal (Christina Noriega / Al Jazeera)

The Colombian peace court, a transitional court system created from the 2016 peace agreement to investigate the atrocities committed during the armed conflict, asked Montoya to share his account after 11 military members testified against him.

But on the first day of the hearings, Montoya initially told the judges that he would invoke his right to remain silent. After a short break, the judges proceeded to ask questions related to a lawyer The general's investigation and the accusations made by other military members, but family lawyers say he denied any involvement or knowledge of the crimes and answered vague questions.

"The way Mario Montoya answered the questions was another way to remain silent," said German Romero, a victim lawyer who was present during the hearing. "The peace court says that he answered each of his questions, but those answers contribute absolutely nothing to the truth."

On the second day, the victims protested when, Montoya reportedly told the court that the poor background of the soldiers was at the root of the crimes, arguing that the army needed more men from higher social classes to prevent These cases will continue.

"They were very poor and ignorant soldiers who did not understand the difference between the results and the victims and that is why they committed these crimes," it is said that Montoya said.

& # 39; Hurting & # 39;

Ana Páez, whose 32-year-old son was killed in 2008, said that the only thing Montoya did was "make fun of us."

"It has been really painful to hear all this without being able to say anything," he told Al Jazeera.

The former commander of the Colombian army, General Mario Montoya, leaves a hearing in the Court of Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) in Bogotá, Colombia (File: Luisa González / Reuters)

Eight military personnel, including a colonel, were found guilty of the murder of their son and were then granted parole when they transferred their cases to the peace court.

"We need to know the truth, this does not end here," he said.

Montoya's statements have again fueled the concerns of the families of the victims that the retired general, the highest-ranking official who appears before the court, may try to escape with a lighter sentence and other benefits offered by the peace court. without fulfilling its obligation to contribute to the truth

Victims' rights groups asked the court to take action in response to the "Montoya delay strategy and its refusal to make real contributions to the truth."

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) said it would consider the victims' request to expel Montoya from the court or initiate legal proceedings that could result in a 20-year prison sentence. If the court decides first, the Montoya case may face charges in the ordinary justice system that could lead to a 40-year sentence.

Accusations against Montoya

Reports of extrajudicial executions peaked between 2006 and 2008, when Montoya led the army as commander in chief. Military officials have testified that Montoya verbally pressured officers to increase combat killings. Military units that reported high body counts were also rewarded with vacation time and promotions. According to the Office of the Attorney General, at least 2,248 people were killed between 1988 and 2014, although human rights groups say the number could be much higher.

When testifying before the peace court, a retired colonel, Gabriel de Jesús Amado, said that Montoya demanded "liters and tanks of blood,quot;, making it clear to the officers that he needed combat killings and not captures. He also accused Montoya of suggesting that he remove the wounded men from the operating table, view them as rebels and present them as combat killings in 2005.

According to Human Rights Watch, at least 44 men were allegedly killed by troops of the 4th Brigade while Montoya, now retired, ordered it from 2001 to 2003. The Office of the Attorney General also investigated Montoya for eight "false positive,quot; cases and concluded in a report that the General did not implement sufficient control mechanisms during his leadership and ignored external and internal warnings that could have slowed extrajudicial executions.

If we knew the truth, then these crimes would not happen again. Jeider Ospino, a former Colombian soldier

Montoya denied these claims during his testimony this week, adding that former military had testified against him in retaliation for having fired them when the news of the scandal was heard in 2008.

The JEP will interrogate these statements with reports they have received from rights groups and the Office of the Attorney General.

According to Romero, the peace court must also focus on its independent investigations.

"If the JEP plans to work on the basis of exchanging confessions for benefits, then it will be difficult to establish everything that happened," Romero said. "I think the JEP forgets that it is a criminal justice court and that it must have a strong investigative component."

While Montoya was speaking during the first day of this week's hearing, Jeider Ospino, a former soldier who says he was fired for refusing to kill a minor rebel fighter in 2008, met outside the court with the families of the victims .

Ospina said it was now more important than ever to stop these crimes and prevent more families from suffering.

"If we knew the truth, then these crimes would not happen again," he said.