31 reported dead in Mali, while attackers return to the scene of a massacre

BAMAKO, Mali – At least 31 people died Friday in an attack on a village that was the scene last year of Mali's worst civil massacre in recent times, the government said.

A government statement did not say who carried out the attack early in the morning in Ogossagou, a village of Fulani shepherds in central Mali.

Last March, men believed to belong to the militia of a rival group killed more than 150 civilians in Ogossagou, an attack that highlighted the growing ethnic and jihadist violence in the vast Sahel region of West Africa.

Moulaye Guindo, mayor of the nearby city of Bankass, said the last assault occurred less than 24 hours after Malian troops stationed near Ogossagou had left their base.