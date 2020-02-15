31 reported dead in Mali, while attackers return to the scene of a massacre

BAMAKO, Mali – At least 31 people died Friday in an attack on a village that was the scene last year of Mali's worst civil massacre in recent times, the government said.
A government statement did not say who carried out the attack early in the morning in Ogossagou, a village of Fulani shepherds in central Mali.
Last March, men believed to belong to the militia of a rival group killed more than 150 civilians in Ogossagou, an attack that highlighted the growing ethnic and jihadist violence in the vast Sahel region of West Africa.
Moulaye Guindo, mayor of the nearby city of Bankass, said the last assault occurred less than 24 hours after Malian troops stationed near Ogossagou had left their base.
The residents of the Mali center have criticized the army for not protecting them against recent violence, which has displaced 200,000 people and left many communities without local government or defense.
They have turned to militias to protect themselves against jihadists and rival ethnic groups, although militias have used their weapons to settle accounts.
Malian officials have said they suspect that Dan Na Ambassagou, a Dogon ethnic group, carried out the massacre last year in Ogossagou. The group has denied responsibility.
French forces intervened in 2013 to push back the al Qaeda-linked jihadists who had taken over northern Mali the previous year, but the militants have regrouped, fueling ethnic rivalries in central Mali and elsewhere to boost the Recruitment and destabilize the region.