2020 Genesis G70 – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – With a few days to enjoy the Chicago Auto Show, Ed Curran of Up News Info 2 took a look at the 2020 Genesis G70, a sporty and powerful sedan.

The G70 has a smooth and powerful acceleration. A 365 HP engine with 378 lb / ft of torque takes it from zero to 60 in approximately 4.5 seconds. If the Kia Stinger has impressed you, the Genesis G70 shares many of the same bones. Think about trying it if the Stinger is not your type of car.

You will find power, handling, comfort and safety. It is a lot of car.

You get a lot for your money with Genesis.

Ed recently drove the BMW 340I, and it is a wonderful high performance sedan. Compared to Genesis, it is likely to have more thrust and more sporty handling.

But for the difference in price and the beautiful interior that Genesis has, it's really worth a try.