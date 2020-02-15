2 wounded in shooting at Arleta House Party, ongoing investigation – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLc5614dfbaaab545cb8ec096b68ffd07c11% %MINIFYHTMLc5614dfbaaab545cb8ec096b68ffd07c12%
ARLETA (CBSLA) – Police were investigating a shooting that wounded at least two people at a party at Arleta's house on Friday night.
Officers were called to the scene at 13418 Rangoon Street shortly before 11 p.m.
Two people were hit by gunfire, reports Stu Mundel of SKY2. A victim was reported in extremely critical condition.
This story is unfolding.