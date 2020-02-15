2 women were injured in stabbing attacks on Saturday morning at SF Waterfront – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco police arrested a suspect who, they believe, stabbed two women in separate attacks Saturday morning along the Embarcadero.
Police said the first attack occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Pier 19 when a man stabbed a woman and then fled the scene by bicycle.
A few minutes later, a man attacked another woman near Pier 39 with what officers describe as "a tool." Both victims were taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.
A male suspect was soon located and detained and police believe he is the person responsible for both attacks.
