2 women were injured in stabbing attacks on Saturday morning at SF Waterfront – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco police arrested a suspect who, they believe, stabbed two women in separate attacks Saturday morning along the Embarcadero.

Police said the first attack occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Pier 19 when a man stabbed a woman and then fled the scene by bicycle.

%MINIFYHTML5f7b3f37b14588c98f4cf9c6c91edd5511% %MINIFYHTML5f7b3f37b14588c98f4cf9c6c91edd5512%

A few minutes later, a man attacked another woman near Pier 39 with what officers describe as "a tool." Both victims were taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

A male suspect was soon located and detained and police believe he is the person responsible for both attacks.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.