2-0 Shrewsbury ports

Ellis Harrison and John Marquis were on target when Portsmouth, who was looking for the promotion, returned to the path of victory with a hard 2-0 victory at home against Shrewsbury.

Striker Harrison struck 19 minutes in the second half with a header from the center of substitute Ross McCrorie to double figures for the season.

The substitute Marquis sealed the points eight minutes after his 12th goal of the season, ending perfectly after Marcus Harness played it clean.

The wet and stormy conditions ruined the first half as a show and the clear scoring possibilities were very important.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass made a good stop to deny the loan to Conor McAleny, while the winner of the game, Harrison, was also enraged by the hosts.

Shrewsbury had the best of the first stages of the second half with Sean Goss shooting inches wide with a 25-yard free kick and Bass making another smart stop to avoid McAleny's powerful momentum.

But Pompey broke the deadlock in the 64th minute and achieved a sixth victory in seven games that moved them to four points of the leaders of League One, Rotherham.