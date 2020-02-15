1988 All-Star: Larry Bird and Michael Jordan shine in Chicago | NBA News

Relive the action while NBA legends Michael Jordan and Larry Bird took center stage on Saturday night at the 1988 All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

All-Star 2020 festivities are underway in Windy City. It is the first time that the most prominent NBA event has been held in Chicago since 1988.

While modern dunkers, shooters and ball handlers prepare for the Dunk Contest, the 3-point contest and the skills challenge comprising All-Star Saturday Night 2020, live Sky Sports Arena In the early hours of Sunday morning, what better time to rewind 32 years when two of the most emblematic players in the NBA, Jordan and Bird, produced All-Star moments that defined his career?

Michael Jordan's duel with Atlanta Hawks flying Dominique Wilkins could be said to be the best math contest in the history of the stars. It was the only time that the two best recognized dunkers of the game appeared against each other in an exhibition contest. And the result is debated to this day.

Wilkins, known as & # 39; Human Highlight Reel & # 39; got & # 39; His Airness & # 39; a second consecutive Dunk Contest win.

Michael Jordan launches a monster jam in the 1988 Slam Dunk contest



Three decades later, Wilkins recalls: "I think it was the best dive contest in history because there were two great players competing. I wanted to know who was the best. The energy in that place that night was incredible."

"It was a great rivalry. & # 39; MJ & # 39; and I have great respect for another. But my plan was to win. & # 39; MJ & # 39; I was also going to win, so I had to bring my A-game I came with one more game, but it still didn't work!

"I thought I won. He thought he won. Fans thought he won more than me," says Wilkins. "But we both did an amazing show and it didn't disappoint. It was a closed contest and it could have gone anyway. Fans got the value of their money. It was the best of all time. It was a resounding show." ".

The 1988 3-point contest produced its own iconic moment when Larry Bird, the two-time defending champion, left the court signaling victory when his last shot was still in the air. Bird being Bird, entered.

The Boston Celtics superstar demonstrated his dominance of the event for the third consecutive weekend.

Two years earlier, in the inaugural 3-point contest, he entered the room where the other contestants met and announced: "Which of you is finishing second?" Bird then made 11 shots in a row at one point to support his talk.

In 1988, Bird was so sure of his chances that he refused to take off his warm-up shirt during the entire contest while shooting.

Bird followed Dale Ellis for eight points in the final round with only two racks of balls remaining. While Ellis watched a few meters away, his expression became more somber every second when Bird entered the clutch. He waved the five balls from his penultimate shelf. I needed to make the final ball on the final shelf to win.

With the clock running and the crowd standing and Ellis fearing what would come next, Bird pointed from the deep corner and stepped out. As the ball began to descend toward the hoop, Bird threw a finger in the air to indicate who was number 1, speaking trash without saying a word.

