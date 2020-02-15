18-year-old boy taken into custody after stealing from Walmart in Brick Township – Up News Info Philly

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Up News Info) – A woman and a minor were arrested Friday after police at Brick Township said they had stolen Walmart. Officers were called to the store around 4 p.m. After receiving reports of a robbery.

According to the police, a loss prevention officer in the store tried to prevent two women from leaving the store with goods they did not pay.

%MINIFYHTML3912c05aafcb2bbfda08402bf34a053713% %MINIFYHTML3912c05aafcb2bbfda08402bf34a053714%

When he faced them, Kiana Craig, 18, hit the officer twice in the face. A second loss prevention officer saw the incident and tried to intervene, but the suspects fled the scene and left the items.

%MINIFYHTML3912c05aafcb2bbfda08402bf34a053715% %MINIFYHTML3912c05aafcb2bbfda08402bf34a053716%

While heading to Walmart, a Brick Township police officer recognized a vehicle that matched the description given by loss prevention officers.

The officer then stopped the vehicle, which is when Craig started arguing with him.

Craig and a minor in the vehicle were arrested.

Craig was charged with theft and taken to the Ocean County jail while the child was prosecuted and handed over to a guardian.