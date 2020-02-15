18-year-old boy taken into custody after stealing from Walmart in Brick Township – Up News Info Philly

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (Up News Info) – A woman and a minor were arrested Friday after police at Brick Township said they had stolen Walmart. Officers were called to the store around 4 p.m. After receiving reports of a robbery.
According to the police, a loss prevention officer in the store tried to prevent two women from leaving the store with goods they did not pay.
When he faced them, Kiana Craig, 18, hit the officer twice in the face. A second loss prevention officer saw the incident and tried to intervene, but the suspects fled the scene and left the items.
While heading to Walmart, a Brick Township police officer recognized a vehicle that matched the description given by loss prevention officers.
The officer then stopped the vehicle, which is when Craig started arguing with him.
Craig and a minor in the vehicle were arrested.
Craig was charged with theft and taken to the Ocean County jail while the child was prosecuted and handed over to a guardian.