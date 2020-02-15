15-year-old boy shot near a basketball court in northern Philadelphia – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot near a basketball court in northern Philadelphia on Friday night. The shooting occurred near 8th and Poplar streets just before 7 p.m.

Police say the boy was shot in the left shoulder. It was Jefferson University Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation continues.

