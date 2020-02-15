1 wounded in police shooting that closed El Cerrito del Norte BART station – Up News Info San Francisco

EL CERRITO (Up News Info SF) – A person was injured in a shooting that involved an officer on Saturday afternoon at El Cerrito del Norte station, BART officials said.

The station closed shortly after 2 p.m. No other information about the shooting was released.

Trains are returning to the North Berkeley BART station, according to BART spokesman Chris Filippi.

AC Transit provides service from North Berkeley Station and passengers must take the AC Tranist Bus 52 and transfer to Bus 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.

BART has a service limited to millbrae / red line, starting at N. Berkeley station. there is a hot spring / orange line service, starting at the plaza el cerritto. – SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) February 15, 2020

