1 teenager killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Arleta House party, suspects remain free – Up News Info Los Angeles

ARLETA (CBSLA) – A teenager died and two were injured on Friday night in a shooting at a house party in Arleta.

Police are looking for two, possibly three suspects who were at the party and fled the scene in a dark SUV.

A 16-year-old died at the scene, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were injured. It is still unclear what caused the shooting.

One of the victims took out the house of two friends and handed it over to the paramedics who took the victim to the hospital. That victim is expected to be fine, as is the other shooting victim, who arrived alone at the hospital.

Officers were called to the scene at 13418 Rangoon Street shortly before 11 p.m.