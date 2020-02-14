Zonnique Pullins fans admire her torn figure: check out Tiny Harris's daughter who leaves the gym

Zonnique Pullins made fans happy when he announced that he had just released new music. Her mother, Tiny Harris, also supported her on social media and announced this great event.

Zonnique fans have been asking for new music for a long time, and finally got what they longed for for so long.

Zonnique also wanted to show fans her snatched figure, so she shared a photo of her right after finishing her workout at the gym. Check out the photo below.

‘Justtttt leaving the gym with my favorite gym clothes @fashionnova 🦄🌪’ Zonnique captioned his post in IG.

Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson's daughter, jumped into the comments and said this: "That shadyyyy SLIM girl in emmm😍😍Fococreds😌 (when you want people to know that you were also in the gym) hahaha."

Someone said, "Well, I would put that out if my body looked like yours," and more fans praised Zonnique's incredible toned body.

A follower joked and said: ‘Just saying, walking and closing your eyes … A little dangerous. Just in case you didn't know hahaha. "

Here is Zonnique's post where he announces new music:

‘On Valentine's Day I wish you guys! 4 of my favorite love songs ever made raw and unmixed in my SoundCloud now "Zonnique,quot; I hope you enjoy! happy early love day❤️ ’

Fans were ecstatic and made sure to congratulate Zonnique in the comments:

Somoene said: ‘ohhhhh wow! What a pleasant surprise !!!! ✨ Just beginning and the first thing I see, yes sir, "and one commenter posted this:" LUV dat romantic new songs @zonniquejailee. I'm going to put your new songs in my favorite songs of 2020 ".

Zonnique recently appeared in the headlines when he joked with his stepfather T.I.

He shared a photo on social networks in which fans could see him go out with two of his boys, and Zonnique criticized Tip for not inviting her too.



