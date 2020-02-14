Zoey's extraordinary playlist is a musical superhero show

Zoey's extraordinary playlist It is not the first music television show, but it could be the first of its kind in music television program.

The series stars Jane Levy like Zoey, a socially awkward computer programmer who suddenly gains the ability to listen and see people's emotions through elaborate musical numbers. It is a power that not only allows you to connect with other people in a way you never could before, but also allows you to help those people in a way you never could before. The creator Austin Winsberg compares Zoey with a superhero, so that strange magnetic resonance that gave him these powers is basically The flashLightning.

%MINIFYHTML6b251fe8571252b69d4e9d9be16ea36313% %MINIFYHTML6b251fe8571252b69d4e9d9be16ea36314%

"One of the philosophies of the program is that it is a kind of superhero show, and if you look at it that way, then the first season could be considered the history of the origin of the superhero, where he is the person who gets his powers and gets used to those powers. and find their strength in those powers, "he tells E! News. "Then, beyond that, you can go further with who else has this, what those powers can do and how you can manifest them, who is against it … you could go through all those different mythological lanes of comic book superheroes,quot; .