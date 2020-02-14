Zoey's extraordinary playlist is a musical superhero show

Zoey's extraordinary playlist It is not the first music television show, but it could be the first of its kind in music television program.
The series stars Jane Levy like Zoey, a socially awkward computer programmer who suddenly gains the ability to listen and see people's emotions through elaborate musical numbers. It is a power that not only allows you to connect with other people in a way you never could before, but also allows you to help those people in a way you never could before. The creator Austin Winsberg compares Zoey with a superhero, so that strange magnetic resonance that gave him these powers is basically The flashLightning.
"One of the philosophies of the program is that it is a kind of superhero show, and if you look at it that way, then the first season could be considered the history of the origin of the superhero, where he is the person who gets his powers and gets used to those powers. and find their strength in those powers, "he tells E! News. "Then, beyond that, you can go further with who else has this, what those powers can do and how you can manifest them, who is against it … you could go through all those different mythological lanes of comic book superheroes,quot; .
That said, Winsberg says that the emotions of the characters come first.
"For me, the most important thing is that I always want to be faithful to the characters and the emotionality of the program and what feels real, and I don't want to take this program to such a high place that it stops feeling punished and relatable," says Winsberg . "I think, ultimately, it is a girl trying to realize, and how she fits in the world, and how she communicates and relates to other people."
Winsberg created the show with Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore. She and Winsberg met a decade ago when she choreographed a dance number for the wedding of one of her good friends. Winsberg was already a Moore fan at the time, as he was a "big reality show addict,quot; he loved So, you think you can dance, and remember trying to contain her "crush,quot; while she taught the dance.
They met at a lunch years later, and then two weeks later, the pilot of Zoey's extraordinary playlist They picked me up
"The first call I made was to Mandy saying: & # 39; Dream of a pipe … is there any universe? & # 39; I thought that at best, maybe I could make Mandy make the pilot with we ".
"I was like, uh, yes," Moore said. "I read it and it was very magical."
Normally, as Moore explained, choreographers arrive very late in the game for a project like this, which she says really feels "outdated,quot; and results in numbers that seem saccharine and a bit shallow since the choreographer is not part of the narration.
"I am super lucky that in those initial pilot moments, we simply sat down to dance, like live dance in this world," Moore said.
"We spent days in a room, in a dance complex, watching music videos or movie moments where we want it to be more like this and less like that," said Winsberg.
Dance is as part of the show as singing. One of the sets even has elevators already integrated, which means he is ready and ready for a musical number at any time, and Winsberg says that he and Moore are a dream team.
"I mean, I want to make hats with this, but I say this to Mandy all the time: DFWM. Basically, it's like not fucking with Mandy. I really think Mandy is a genius, and there's never a time where Mandy and I we don't see things the same way, "he says. "I treat her 100% as my partner in the program. I don't think I can do this program without Mandy."
"It's true," says Moore.
But an important part of the show is based on Winsberg's own life. Until director and EP Paul Feig He entered, Zoey's character was male, facing a father who has PSP, as Winsberg's own father did. PSP, or progressive supranuclear paralysis, is a degenerative disease in which parts of the brain deteriorate slowly and, in the case of Zoey's father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher), has lost the ability to talk or move a lot. Zoey discovers that he can communicate with his father with his powers, allowing him to find ways to help him communicate with the whole family.
While Winsberg did not suddenly develop the ability to hear people's emotions through music, he says that everything that happens with Mitch really happened with his own father.
"Everything is based on what really happened in my house, everything, even the Taboo bell," says Winsberg, referring to a development where Mitch hits a Taboo bell to tell his family when he needs something. "There is no story we make with dad that is not something that happened in my house."
Peter Gallagher did his own research and appeared knowing exactly what he had to do.
"He appeared the first day with all the physicality and looked strangely like my father at certain times, and sometimes, it is as if he was able to compartmentalize it and say, I am filming a television program, and once in a while I watch a scene and I will go crazy emotionally and I will have to leave the room, because something will happen that will trigger a really specific moment for me. "
The PSP, says Winsberg, has not been well documented because it is quite rare, so he is not even sure where Gallagher investigated, but the actor became a kind of expert.
"He is a very strong defender on the set, especially when people say: can you move your hand a little? It's like, no, I can't move my hand! He is very strong about what is real and authentic and being faithful to the disease and what happened to my dad, "says Winsberg.
Winsberg was quick to say yes when asked if he found it difficult to write such a personal experience in the program, but says that the best comes from those personal experiences.
"For a long time, that was a romantic comedy because of my love life and my misadventures and my marriage and children's things, but I knew from the moment this happened … I needed some distance, but going back three or four years now I wanted to write something about my dad and that time of our lives, so I punish myself when I think I'm not authentic enough, "says Winsberg. "Enough time has elapsed where I wish I had more specific memories to be even more specific about it, because I feel that if I'm not honest about it, then I'm hurting it."
Zoey may be a kind of superhero, but he's not fighting evil villains or even assuming a secret identity. She is only helping the people around her to connect in a way that they didn't know they could do through music and dancing, while honoring the real-life family along the way. It feels quite extraordinary to us.
The pilot of Zoey's extraordinary playlist It is currently available on NBC.com and Hulu, and the series premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC Stay tuned for more of the interview with Winsberg and Moore next week.
ME! and NBC are part of the NBC Universal family.