Zoe Kravitz attends the premiere of the movie Red Carpet – Don't wear makeup!

Not many celebrities can go out on the red carpet, wear ZERO makeup, and look good. Actress Zoe Kravitz is definitely one of the few she can.

Yesterday, Zoe attended the New York premiere of "High Fidelity,quot; at The Metrograph and strolled the street looking very casual, but elegant.

The beautiful actress / model was wearing a leather jacket and tight gray jeans. She also had some casual loafers.

Here are the pictures of her:

Zoe is not an actress, singer and model. She is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. Kravitz made her acting debut in the 2007 romantic comedy movie No Reservations.

Kravitz's innovative role was as Angel Salvadore in the 2011 superhero movie X-Men: First Class, which was followed by supporting roles in The Divergent Series (2014-2016) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). Since then, Kravitz has played Leta Lestrange in the Harry Potter spin-off movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and its 2018 sequel, and as Selina Kyle / Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie (2017). He also had leading roles in numerous independent films, such as Dope (2015), Adam Green's Aladdin (2016) and Gemini (2017). From 2017 to 2019, Kravitz co-starred in the HBO drama series Big Little Lies.