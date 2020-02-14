Zoe Kravitz attends the premiere of the movie Red Carpet – Don't wear makeup!

Not many celebrities can go out on the red carpet, wear ZERO makeup, and look good. Actress Zoe Kravitz is definitely one of the few she can.

Yesterday, Zoe attended the New York premiere of "High Fidelity,quot; at The Metrograph and strolled the street looking very casual, but elegant.

The beautiful actress / model was wearing a leather jacket and tight gray jeans. She also had some casual loafers.

Here are the pictures of her:

