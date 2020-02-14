Zion Williamson equals Michael Jordan as he continues the incredible rise of rookie | NBA News

Zion Williamson has continued the stellar beginning of his NBA career by matching a statistical feat performed by Michael Jordan.

Williamson scored a personal record of 32 points in the 123-118 defeat of the New Orleans Pelicans against Oklahoma City Thunder, his second consecutive 30-point performance.

In doing so, the 2019 No. 1 general team became the first rookie since Michael Jordan to publish eight performances of more than 20 points in his first 10 NBA games.

Zion Williamson is the first rookie in 35 years to record eight 20-point games in the first 10 games of his career. Who was that rookie? Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/PQMB0Nwina – StatMuse (@statmuse) February 14, 2020

In addition, Williamson added his name to an illustrious list of former No. 1 selections to accomplish the feat, becoming the eighth player to do so. The elite scoring club includes NBA legends Elvin Hayes, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, among others.

Since @EliasSports: There have been 7 general No. 1 selections to produce 8 or more 20-point games in his first 10 career games: Elvin Hayes (10), Ralph Sampson, David Thompson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Walt Bellamy, Oscar Robertson and, now, Zion Williamson (8). – Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 14, 2020

His accumulated total points in 10 games of 221 has only been exceeded twice in the last 30 years, by Hall of Famer Shaquille O & # 39; Neal (238 in 1992-93) and Allen Iverson (224 in 1996 -97).

For much of the game, Williamson delighted the crowd at both ends of the floor. He rejected Abdel Nader's float in the paint with a volleyball tip out of play. His mates included one in a flashback and another in a Frank Jackson feed.















0:19



Zion Williamson aired to crush a shot of Abdel Nader in the defeat of the Pelicans against the Thunder



However, veteran expert Danilo Gallinari and Chris Paul helped Oklahoma City resist Williamson's touching performance.

Gallinari scored 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and Paul contributed 14 points and 12 assists while the Thunder recorded his 33rd win of the season.

"In the final stretch, it is when we feel we are at our best," Paul said. "It was Gallo tonight. It was killer."

After Lonzo Ball's corner three gave the Pelicans a 111-110 lead, Gallinari hit a drop in the paint and continued with a three. He added free throws and a left pull-up in the last minutes, the last one was 121-115 with 30 seconds remaining.

"They just have a way to stay in the games and close them," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "They made plays in the final stretch and we didn't."

















2:21



Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the New Orleans pelicans in week 17 of the NBA season



Both teams shot better than 48 percent, but New Orleans finished with 17 turnovers that the Thunder turned into 24 points. Oklahoma City committed only nine turnovers.

"With a leader like Chris Paul, he is facilitating his offense and they were hitting shots, and we just had self-inflicted turnovers," said Williamson, who committed three.

When asked after the game about the factors behind his improvement in offensive effectiveness, Williamson said: "My ability to reach the free throw line. I will continue to attract as much attention as I can. When I do, I have open kicks For me, it's about trying to make the right moves on the offensive side. "

Williamson had his most successful night on the free throw line to date, making 11 of 14 of the charity strip. But I was not happy with that return.

"At the moment it is not so satisfactory because if I had made every free throw, the game would have probably had a different feeling at the end, but there has been an improvement (in general)," he said.

