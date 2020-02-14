Zion Williamson & # 39; very, very explosive & # 39 ;, says Shaquille O & # 39; Neal | NBA News

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal has been impressed by the general selection of Draft number 1, Zion Williamson, and says that the young star of the Pelicans is "very, very explosive."

Williamson is ready to take center stage on the opening night of the 2020 Stars weekend, as he joins forces with Ja Morant when the US Team. UU. Take on the World Team led by Luka Doncic in the game Rising Stars, live at Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Saturday morning (2am).

Speaking in Inside The NBA, Hall of Fame member O & # 39; Neal said he was "impressed,quot; by Williamson and backed the 19-year-old star to take the Pelicans to the playoffs.

"Since he returned, his team has a new confidence," said O & # 39; Neal. "Lonzo Ball's assists per game have increased by two or three. They are playing with energy."

"They are putting a lot on the plate of their great man, saying & # 39; Zion, take us & # 39;. He is doing a great job. I don't think he will win the Rookie of the Year because he has lost many games. The city is excited, the team is excited and I think (the Pelicans) will reach the playoffs. "

"What Zion does is give the Pelicans a guy who can give them a basket. Before, with Brandon Ingram, they sometimes received hard blows. Zion's ability to be stronger, faster and more athletic gives them the Pelicans easier shots when we need them, "said Smith.

"He is really explosive. He has one of the best second jumps I've seen," Barkley said.

"(If I was protecting him) I would try to stay between him and the basket. It was a coincidence that he has made four triples in his first game, he hasn't made one since then. The baskets we showed him (scoring) are all the trays for you have to use force against force, stay between him and the basket and have him shoot. "

The two-time NBA champion, Smith, added that he believes Williamson has the potential to change the prevailing spirit of the NBA to prioritize the three-point shot.

"We live in this analytical world now with a triple responsibility for the two-point shot," said Smith.

"I said before that there has to be a player who can get the teams out of that thought process. Zion is going to be that player. Even of you three out of 10 in three, he is going to make six- out of seven in two. Analytical game will change when teams play against the Pelicans. "

