Zambia deploys troops to quell gas attacks by criminal gangs | Zambia News

Zambia has deployed soldiers to suppress a wave of attacks against civilians by gangs who use a special gas to immobilize their victims.

"The president has ordered the army to be on the streets," Vice President Inonge Wina told lawmakers on Friday during parliamentary questions in the capital, Lusaka.

The measure to send the military to the streets came after the assaults caused panic riots, the lynching of three suspected attackers on Thursday and a warning from the US embassy.

Criminal gangs spray a gas that makes their targets dizzy before attacking, according to local media reports.

"We can't keep seeing terrified people," said Wina.

"These are terrorist crimes to which the state must respond in a manner consistent with terrorist crimes. They are destined to make the country ungovernable and we will find the culprits," he said.

Police have said they are investigating "incidents of malicious administration of chemical substances to innocent citizens by criminals."

Driven by fake news

The vice president said the attacks, which initially began in the northern Copperbelt region before spreading to Lusaka, were fueled by fake news sold on social media.

"The gassing of innocent Zambians is a very little Zambian phenomenon and is being fed by social networks," he said.

At least six Facebook posts that refer to the alleged incidents have been shared hundreds of times and thousands more have been seen in recent days, according to the AFP news agency.

The details in the publications have varied, from claims of vigilante attacks against alleged perpetrators to the use of old images taken from unrelated online reports.

The attacks have led the US embassy in Lusaka to issue a security alert.

"Rumors of ritual murders and residential gassing have caused incidents of civil unrest and vigilant justice in several provinces across the country," he said in an alert issued Thursday.

"Reports of riots and civil unrest are increasing in some provinces, to include Lusaka."