Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

"Stop tweeting," says the attorney general
Attorney General William Barr said in an interview Thursday that President Trump's attacks on the Department of Justice had made me "impossible to do my job," and added: "I will not be harassed or influenced by anyone."
Trump has repeatedly criticized department officials and denounced a sentencing recommendation for his associate Roger Stone. Here is a transcript of excerpts from Mr. Barr's interview with ABC News.
Trump did not respond immediately on Twitter, but his press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said: "The president was not bothered at all by the comments." The attorney general had told the president something he planned to say and is still at work, a person familiar with the events told The Times.
Another angle: Mr. Barr's critics rejected his comments as a way of diverting the responsibility of carrying out Mr. Trump's political wishes. "The news here will be Trump's reaction," said Joe Lockhart, White House press secretary under former President Bill Clinton. "If you do not attack, we will all know that this was pure political theater."
A look at the time of Pete Buttigieg as mayor
The experience he gained as leader of South Bend, Ind., Is a central part of Buttigieg's speech to be president, while his rivals try to sow doubts about whether he is prepared for the Oval Office.
Some of its residents and activists have challenged their record in trying to change the city of the Midwest, particularly in the problems faced by black residents.
Our correspondent traveled to South Bend to learn more about how Mr. Buttigieg, 38, grew up and grew up during his eight years in office.
Yesterday: Elizabeth Warren criticized Michael Bloomberg after a video of a conference he gave 12 years ago in which he linked the financial crisis of 2008 with the end of a discriminatory housing practice emerged.
Duels of misjudgments by the US UU. And Iran
A nine-month period that shook the already tense relationship between the two countries began with the escalation of Trump administration sanctions and ended with Washington and Tehran in a direct military confrontation.
A team of our reporters. He has charted the road to violent confrontation last month, finding a history of miscalculation by both parties.
Yesterday: The Senate voted to demand that President Trump seek authorization from Congress before taking further military measures against Iran, a mainly symbolic measure that lacked the necessary support to override a promised veto.
If you have 20 minutes, it's worth it
A look at the coastal future
An estimated 600 million people worldwide live on the coast, dangerous places in an era of climate change. The Times examined how two metropolitan areas, Manila, top left and San Francisco, are driving sea level rise.
Will they try to retain the waters or drive people away? Your decisions could It offers crucial lessons for coastal cities around the world.
This is what is happening most.
Billions diverted to the wall: The Pentagon said He would dedicate $ 3.8 billion that Congress had designated for other purposes to build a wall on the southwest border.
Harvey Weinstein's defense: A lawyer from the former Hollywood producer told the jury in his rape trial that he was the victim of an "excessive prosecution,quot; and that his accusers had entered into consensual relations with him.
Australian controlled fires: The forest fires that began in September and consumed millions of acres finally died out in most of New South Wales, the most populous state in Australia, emergency services said today.
The weekly: The latest episode of the television show The Times is about police repression against protesters at a university in Hong Kong last year. It opens today on FX at 10 p.m. This and will be available in Hulu from Saturday.
Snapshot: Above, the German city of Dresden in 1945, the year it was bombed by the allies. On Thursday, the Germans commemorated The 75th anniversary of the devastating attack, which an extreme resurgent right has used to promote a revisionist history of World War II.
News Questionnaire: Did you follow the headlines this week? Test yourself.
Modern love: In this week's column, how a woman's worst date became the best.
Nightly Comedy: The hosts watched as President Trump and Michael Bloomberg exchanged insults. "This is crazy," Trevor Noah said. “Two mega-rich guys discuss each other in the most personal way. It would be as if a rap battle was in CNBC. "
What we are hearing: This episode of "The New Yorker Radio Hour,quot;. Sam Sifton, our food editor, writes: "I enjoyed listening to Hilton Als talk about Louis C.K.'s return to the stage and how it could have been different if Louis had tried art and not commerce."
Now, a break from the news
What do we know and do not know about the coronavirus?
At the beginning of each epidemic, there is the fog of war.
I would say we are still in that fog. We know that this virus is much more transmissible than SARS or MERS. We do not know if it is as transmissible as the flu. We know it can kill people. We know that it is not as lethal as MERS or SARS.
One of the things we don't know is what the Chinese don't say. We know They are reluctant to let in outside experts and will not share samples of the first cases with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When you ask scientists, "What is your fear for the Great, the pandemic that will kill us all?" – It is not that there is a pandemic that will kill us all, but if you ask them that, they say "flu,quot;. They worry about a new flu, bird flu or swine flu, which is very lethal but becomes very transmissible among humans. I only know one or two scientists who have said: "You know, I am also worried that the coronaviruses are the Great."
I do not want to give the alarm that this is the Great. But this is new, scary and confusing, and we still don't know how far it will spread and how many people it will kill.
What do you think about the public's reaction to your reports?
I always try to discover: am I being alarmist or am I not alarmist enough? I was too alarmist about H5N1 in 2005, bird flu. He was not alarmist enough about West Africa and Ebola in its early days. All previous Ebola outbreaks had killed a few hundred people. That killed 11,000.
A large part of my rhythm is discrediting panic stories. Actually, it consumes almost as much time as reports.
I try to spread the truth instead of panic, even if it takes me a little longer to do it right.
