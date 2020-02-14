Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

"Stop tweeting," says the attorney general

Attorney General William Barr said in an interview Thursday that President Trump's attacks on the Department of Justice had made me "impossible to do my job," and added: "I will not be harassed or influenced by anyone."

Trump has repeatedly criticized department officials and denounced a sentencing recommendation for his associate Roger Stone. Here is a transcript of excerpts from Mr. Barr's interview with ABC News.

Trump did not respond immediately on Twitter, but his press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said: "The president was not bothered at all by the comments." The attorney general had told the president something he planned to say and is still at work, a person familiar with the events told The Times.

Another angle: Mr. Barr's critics rejected his comments as a way of diverting the responsibility of carrying out Mr. Trump's political wishes. "The news here will be Trump's reaction," said Joe Lockhart, White House press secretary under former President Bill Clinton. "If you do not attack, we will all know that this was pure political theater."