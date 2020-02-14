XFL teams, predictions against the spread for week 2: defenders tear the guardians, the rebound of the renegades vs.

We had no idea what to expect from Week 1 of the XFL 2020 season. But now that we have our first weekend of results to give us a better idea of ​​the staff and training throughout the eight-team league, Week 2 It's a good time to cross our selections and typical NFL predictions against the spread.

After the first four games of the competition of all against all, two teams stand out as big favorites to emerge as the best in the XFL. Will they continue like this the second weekend? Without further ado, here is our bold bold forecast for Saturday and Sunday (odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag).

XFL Week 2 selections, predictions against the spread

Game of the week: New York Guardians in DC Defenders (-7)

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ABC

The Defenders resemble the Bizarre version of the Redskins up to the dynamic former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones. Pep Hamilton has brought good offensive energy to his team, and the defense is feeding off the big plays. It is clear from the beginning, in a league with unstable line play and limited running games, quarterbacks with large moving arms have a great advantage. Jones also has a good variety of weapons in Rashad Ross, Khari Lee and Eli Rogers.

Matt McGloin of The Guardians looks more like a dinosaur in this style of play as an older pocket pin. He is the worst starter in the league now vs. possibly the best. Kevin Gilbride's team will not force them to bring enough food to overcome their limitations and Jones's roof. Go to the creator of the game about the caretaker.

Collect: The defenders win 31-14 and cover the spread.

Upset of the week: Tampa Bay Vipers (-2.5) in Seattle Dragons

Saturday, 5 p.m. ET, Fox

Vipers are dragons trying to avoid going 0-2. Both had an unstable quarterback game in the first game, as Aaron Murray of Tampa Bay was sent to the bench for throwing two interceptions, while Brandon Silvers of Seattle matched that number in his performance. The Vipers have the main receiver of the XFL in Dan Williams, but the Dragons counteract with the run / receive combination of Kenneth Farrow and Austin Proehl.

At home, in Washington, the Dragons will be happy not to face the Cross Country Defenders and, instead, an opponent will come from afar to play them. We believe that Jim Zorn's team will channel their Seahawks days with less confidence in Marc Trestman.

Collect: Dragons win 23-20.

Bounce of the week: Dallas Renegades (-4.5) at LA Wildcats

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

The 2012 Oklahoma Sooners, also known as Dallas with Bob Stoops and Landry Jones, will keep the post-Pepper Johnson defense in Los Angeles in disarray while the Forsaken get a major QB improvement from Phillip Nelson with the start of the first copy of Steelers safety. The Wildcats seem to be heading to fight the Vipers for the initial hold of the XFL. Defensively, Frank Alexander and Tegray Sales will contain the Wildcats offense, which is expected to recover Josh Johnson to help a receiving body that did little in the first game.

Collect: The renegades win 35-20 and cover the spread.

Shooting of the week: St. Louis BattleHawks in Houston Roughnecks (-8)

Sunday, 6 p.m. ET, FS1

The BattleHawks and Roughnecks also have excellent double-threat QBs built for this league in Jordan Ta & # 39; amu and P.J. Walker Between Ta & # 39; amu and former Redskin Matt Jones, St. Louis had the most impressive ground attack in the XFL with 191 yards in the resounding victory over Dallas last week. Walker, however, has the initial advantage of XFL MVP over Jones with his high-level pass, spreading the ball across the field with great confidence. Ta & # 39; amu will be ready for the duel, but the Roughnecks will rule the chicken coop in a second straight game at home to keep up with the Defenders in the standings.

Collect: Roughnecks wins 34-27 but fail to cover the spread.