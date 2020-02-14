Wolves 0-0 Leicester

The wolves had a goalless draw with Leicester of 10 men in Molineux after Willy Boly's header was rejected.

Boly seemed to have given Wolves the advantage at the end of the first half, but Pedro Neto was judged by the narrowest margin in the accumulation.

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury received a second yellow card in the 76th minute, but the home team couldn't find the breakthrough with Raúl Jiménez wasting his best chance.

The result makes Wolves climb two places to seventh place, while the point was enough to take Leicester to one in Manchester City.

Player Ratings Wolves: Patrick (7); Boly (7), Coady (6), Saiss (6); Doherty (7), Dendoncker (6), Neves (6), Jonny (7); Net (6), Jiménez (6), Jota (6). Subs: Traore (7), Podence (6), Moutinho (6). Leicester Schmeichel (6); Pereira (7), Evans (7), Soyuncu (7), Chilwell (5); Tielemans (6), Choudhury (6), Maddison (6); Pérez (6), Vardy (5), Barnes (6). Subs: Albrighton (6), Praet (6). Party man: Jonny Evans

Brendan Rodgers' team dominated possession in the early stages with the content of the Wolves to play in the counterattack and there were few clear opportunities in the first half.

Youri Tielemans tested Rui Patricio with a deflected shot while Diogo Jota forced an intelligent save from Kasper Schmeichel with his feet on the other end.

Boly and Caglar Soyuncu had headers on the target, while Leander Dendoncker, Jonny Otto and Jonny Evans put their efforts on the goal.

Team news The wolves made two changes in the team that drew against Manchester United in Old Trafford with Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore falling to the bench. Leander Dendoncker returned in the midfield with Pedro Neto also called from the right side of the front line. Leicester named an unchanged lineup of the team that drew against Chelsea last time with Hamza Choudhury continuing stand-in for Wilfred Ndidi in the heart of the midfield. Kelechi Iheanacho and Dennis Praet remained among the substitutes.

But the drama was late in a half that was delayed after James Maddison's high boot drew blood from Matt Doherty's head, which earned the Leicester player a yellow card.

It was Doherty's header on the other side of the goal that Boly nodded home to apparently give Wolves the advantage, but a VAR control detected a marginal offside against Pedro Neto in the accumulation.

It was the narrowest call: a hanging foot while the teenager picked up Jota's dismissal after he had taken a small curve and enraged the players and fans of the Wolves.

With everyone wondering who would respond best to the decision in the second half, both teams went out and fought after the break.

Leicester could not go through while Wolves counterattacks became rarer until Nuno Espirito Santo turned to Adama Traore just after the hour mark.

Traore, having been omitted only for the second time since August, injected some energy and the game became more in favor of Wolves when Choudhury was expelled.

After being reprimanded for a foul on Jiménez in the early half, the midfielder tripped over Dendoncker in the middle line and was shown a second yellow card.

Image:

Ben Chilwell and Matt Doherty fight for the ball in Molineux



There was a quarter of an hour still to be negotiated for Leicester at that time and Wolves pressed hard on the winner with Jiménez wasting the clearest opening.

The substitute Joao Moutinho turned a corner from the left and the Mexican striker was not marked in the box, but could only reach the far post with his mouth open.

There was not going to be a late drama as it had been in this meeting last season when Wolves won 4-3 in the time of detention. Instead, it is a second goalless draw of the season between these two teams.

The first in August saw Wolves denied by VAR after a handball by that Boly man.

Whats Next?

Saturday, February 22 5:00 pm



The wolves are in action in the Europa League in Molineux on Thursday when they face the Lany of the League in the first leg of the round of 16. Then it is another home game against the Norwich club in the Premier League the following Sunday.

Leicester has a week off but a great game awaits them next weekend when they host the Premier League champion Manchester City at King Power Stadium. That game is live on Sky Sports starting at 5pm on Saturday. The start is at 5:30 p.m.