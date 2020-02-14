Within the dramatic path to eternity of Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom

Just a few weeks before your Valentine’s engagement last year, Katy Perry sat with Paper magazine and admitted that I wasn't so sure I had full faith in the marriage institute.

She had been there, tried and, as most know, her 14 month marriage with Russell Brand He has become more infamous for the cruel way he ended up than for any happiness he has brought to the artist "Part of me."

Back then, when he first connected with the comedian when he was the host of the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, "he believed in Disney princesses," he told the media and the idea of ​​being happily dragged forever. Now, however, "I am very pragmatic and logistic and I am less fantastic with things. I mean, I got married when I was 25 years old. I am 34 years old. It was almost 10 years ago. I thought: & # 39; One person for the rest of my life, "and I'm not so sure that idea is for me. I am a very different person than I was. "

But when the man you love offers a unique pink flower-shaped diamond during an elaborately planned air show on February 14 every day, well, that's hard to miss.