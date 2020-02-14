Wind chill warning in effect, early warming – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Cold and bitter temperatures have arrived in the Chicago area, but they won't stay for long.

Wind Chill Advisory until 10am this morning pic.twitter.com/zjC2OAEO3Z – Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 14, 2020

A cold wind notice is in effect for all of our Illinois counties until 10 a.m. on Friday. Wind chill could drop to -15 degrees.

At least there is sunshine?!?! Hahaha pic.twitter.com/Y1B74mc9d6 – Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 14, 2020

The high temperature is only 18 degrees and the temperatures are closer to 0 degrees on Friday morning. Up News Info 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said "It feels like,quot; they are in the negatives.

Glaros said this is the coldest morning of this winter.

Coldest morning ALL winter weather! pic.twitter.com/dNF1PeBg0c – Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 14, 2020

The good news? Temperatures will begin to rise on Saturday at 30 and should reach 40 at the beginning of next week.