Wind chill warning in effect, early warming – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Cold and bitter temperatures have arrived in the Chicago area, but they won't stay for long.
A cold wind notice is in effect for all of our Illinois counties until 10 a.m. on Friday. Wind chill could drop to -15 degrees.
The high temperature is only 18 degrees and the temperatures are closer to 0 degrees on Friday morning. Up News Info 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said "It feels like,quot; they are in the negatives.
Glaros said this is the coldest morning of this winter.
The good news? Temperatures will begin to rise on Saturday at 30 and should reach 40 at the beginning of next week.
