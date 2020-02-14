What to know – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The contracted teams of the Michigan Department of Transportation will demolish the East Grand Boulevard overpass on consecutive weekends in February.

The initial closing will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, February 14.

The demolition will require closing I-94 east and west between I-75 and Gratiot Avenue over the weekend.

All lanes of I-94 are expected to reopen before 5 a.m. from Monday, February 17.

During this closure, I-94 traffic westbound will be diverted through Gratiot Avenue southbound, the Gratiot connector westbound and I-75 northbound to I-94 westbound. All entrance ramps to I-94 westbound will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from Chalmers to Chene streets and will reopen at 5 a.m. of Monday.

I-94 traffic eastbound will be diverted through I-75 southbound, the Gratiot connector eastbound, and M-3 northbound to I-94 eastbound. All entrance ramps to I-94 eastbound will be closed after 7 p.m. from Grand River Avenue to Mt. Elliot Street and will open again at 5 a.m. of Monday.

Due to the size and complexity of eliminating the overpass, I-94 in the east and west direction is closed next weekend, February 21-24, to complete the demolition process. At all times, the ramp restrictions and diversions will remain the same.

All work on this $ 16 million project is expected to be completed in late fall. The new East Grand Boulevard bridge will replace the current structure built in 1956. Vehicle traffic will be diverted to the Chene Street overpass during this replacement project.

