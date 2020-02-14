What to know about the Red Sox spring training so far

With spring training underway at Fort Meyers, it is the beginning of a new season for the Red Sox.

The team has faced criticism and negative reactions this offseason, from devastating fans when exchanging Mookie Betts to being investigated by MLB for alleged poster theft in 2018 (which reportedly will end in late February). However, with the first full team training scheduled for Monday, the team is looking to rebuild and later.

This is what we have learned from the spring training camp so far:

Dustin Pedroia will miss his third consecutive spring training

The second baseman who has been recovering from a knee injury will not report to spring training, as interim manager Ron Roenicke confirmed on Thursday. Pedroia has appeared in just nine games over the course of two seasons after a knee injury he suffered when Manny Machado of Baltimore slipped on his leg in May 2017.

"When a boy ages and then is not so good, that part is easy to see. But he is not a guy who has an injury and that is why he has not been able to act," Roenicke said. "That part is really difficult."

Chris Sale started camping with walking pneumonia

The left-hander missed the first training for pitchers and receivers on Wednesday after a case of the flu turned into wandering pneumonia. He is expected to return to JetBlue Park on Friday for an evaluation, and according to Roenicke, Sale feels better and his throwing arm is fine.

"It sounds probably worse than it is," he said. "It's worrisome just because he has worked so hard to get to this point." His arm feels great. As he said, this is the worst time to get the flu. "

Alex Verdugo could miss the start of the 2020 season

According to sources, the gardener who was acquired in the Mookie Betts deal is questionable due to a back injury that kept him out last season. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that the team is taking a "conservative approach,quot; to the executioner's injury and will evaluate it.

"(The Red Sox believe) that a small amount of games lost at the beginning of the year is better than a substantial stretch in the sideline if it is rushed to the lineup," Speier wrote.

According to reports, the Red Sox agreed a one-year deal with gardener Kevin Pillar:

According to MLB Network connoisseur Jon Heyman, the the team reached an agreement with Pillar on Friday It is reported to have a value of $ 4.25 million. Pillar, who dressed for the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Francisco Giants last season, attended the camp on Friday.

Jackie Bradley Jr. could move to the right field with the Pillar game center:

With the uncertainty about Verdugo's health and the acquisition of Pillar, manager Ron Roenicke admitted that the team has discussed the possibility of Pillar playing in the center field and Bradley Jr. moving to the right field.

"We haven't talked much about that, but we did something," Roenicke said Friday. "Because they are flexible. Jack is also a great right fielder. And he's a great center fielder, and I think Pillar can play with all of them.

“(Pillar) has always been known as a good defender. We know you don't mind lying down, we know you don't mind crashing into the walls. Sometimes you worry when a boy does too much of that because you have the injury factor. But he knows how to play. I'm not sure if the metrics on it are the same as five years ago, when it was probably faster. I'm not really sure, I haven't really checked. But he has always been a good defender. "

The Red Sox hope to compete without Mookie Betts

With the departure of Mookie Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, many are not sure what the future holds for the team without the beloved franchise player. However, according to the players, they still hope to be contenders for the championship and compete.

"Listen," pitcher Matt Barnes said Tuesday. "Mookie and DP (David Price) were phenomenal players and they are still phenomenal players, but if you look at our team, we have a lot of All-Stars and a lot of phenomenal players that we still feel we are going to compete for a championship."

Jackie Bradley Jr. also trusts the team and wants them to "move on,quot;:

"We don't care what anyone says," Bradley said. "We have to go out and play the game. You don't know who will win. Go out, do, take care of your business because you can always guess who will win, but what is the point of playing the game?"

On that note, first baseman Mitch Moreland said he feels the team is now "being ignored,quot;:

"With (David Price) and Mookie, that's a tough defeat with those guys, sure," Moreland said Friday. "We still have a great team. When you look around the room, there are guys who have been doing well for a long time, all over the place. Those two guys are not replaceable and are great ball players. At the same time, let's go to be well and we look forward to going out again. "

"This team is going to be good," he said. "We're being ignored right now. So you know, bring it.