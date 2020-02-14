What American Idol judges have learned about saying no

the American idol the judges are not yet fed up with each other.

Despite working together for three seasons, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan still get along pretty well, and Perry describes him as "family family vibes."

AND! Will Marfuggi He spoke with the trio at the season premiere, and analyzed what they learned about how to treat the contestants.

Lionel Richie says that sometimes you have a contestant who really needs a hug, but Perry explains that the judges can't see that often sad story that sounds before an audition, so they can only judge the song and there's no need to sweeten his criticisms

"We are really basing it on talent, because I think we all have a story to tell, we all have a place where we come from, a wound, etc., and I believe that trust in the story is gained once you hook someone your art, "she says.