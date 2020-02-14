Wendy Williams cries as she applauds Zaya Wade for living in her truth

Zaya Wade, formerly known as Zion Wade, has emerged as a transgender girl. Wendy Williams covered the beautiful story during Hot Topics and was excited to do so.

Dwyane Wade officially revealed on Ellen Show that her daughter approached him and explained that she wants to be called & # 39; she and she & # 39 ;. The basketball player continued explaining that the situation will take some getting used to and that he and Gabrielle Union are trying to inform themselves as much as possible.

Not long after the story reached the press, Union shared a touching video of Zaya talking about it.

‘(To anyone) who is afraid of being judged, I would say don't even think about it. Just be honest with yourself, because what's the point of even living on this earth if you're going to try to be someone you're not? "Zaya said." It's like you're not even living like yourself. Be honest and don't care what the "stereotypical,quot; way of being you is.

Wendy shared the clip on her show and asked the audience members to shut up while listening.

‘I want to shout at young Zaya Wade. The faster you discover who you are or who you want to be in life, the easier life will be as you get older, that's what I discovered. At age 12, many of us didn't know who we were and we found out until we got to high school or college, or we are in our 30's.

After the audience applauded, Williams began to get excited.

She told viewers: "For those of you who don't understand it or don't like it, say nothing." This is a girl who has discovered more about her life than we had when we were 12 years old! "

Ad

It is important that Zaya get public support to inspire both children and adults.



Post views:

4 4