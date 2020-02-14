Wendy Williams apologizes for telling gay men to stop wearing skirts and heels

%MINIFYHTML7532fdcc22dd8e8c59c356eae7d75c5c11% %MINIFYHTML7532fdcc22dd8e8c59c356eae7d75c5c12%

The presenter of & # 39; Wendy Williams Show & # 39; he says in a new video that he did not want to offend the LGBTQ + community after his callous comments caused a violent reaction on the Internet.

Wendy Williams He regretted his insensitive comments about gay men on the February 13 episode of his show. She told gay men to stop dressing up as women and, shortly after she turned on outrage online, she apologized in a video message.

"I'll start by saying, I apologize," opened his video. "I didn't mean to offend my LGBTQ + community in yesterday's program. I didn't realize until I got home and saw the second presentation of our program here in New York. And I always look when I can to criticize my delivery or, you know , the cameras, the lights, the audience. "

"I am very insightful about how I do my program and one thing I can tell you now is that I never do the program in a place of malice." "I understand my platform with the community from first grade to middle school, high school, university, radio and now television. And I didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings. I'm just having a conversation."

"I'm 55 years old, and maybe it sounded like your aunt, your mother, your older sister or someone out of touch. I'm not out of touch, except maybe yesterday when I said what I said," he said. in. "So I deeply apologize and deeply appreciate the support I receive from the community. I will do better. I appreciate your support. Thank you."

When talking about Valentine's Day, Wendy said earlier: "I don't care if you're gay. You don't get a period every 28 days. You can do a lot of what we do, but I'm offended by the idea that we're going through something you'll never go through. ".

"And stop wearing our skirts and our heels." "Look here, gay men, they will never be the women we are. No matter how gay."