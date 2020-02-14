Wendy Williams apologizes for saying that gay men can't wear skirts and heels

Wendy Williams He faces a violent reaction.

On Thursday, the controversial interview presenter made offensive comments during The Wendy Williams show That embarrassed gay men wearing skirts and heels.

On the theme of Galentine's Day, the unofficial holiday inspired by the successful program Parks and Recreation Where women celebrate their feminine friendships the day before Valentine's Day, Williams addressed the members of the male audience who applauded their feelings.

"If you're a man and you're clapping, you're not even part of this," he said. "You don't understand the rules of the day. They are women who go out and get spicy and then go home. You are not part."

Williams continued: "I don't care if you're gay. You don't get a sense every 28 days. You can do a lot of what we do, but I am offended at the idea of ​​going through something you'll never have to go through."