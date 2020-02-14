Wendy Williams apologizes for saying that gay men can't wear skirts and heels

Lars Niki / Getty Images for New York women in film and television
Wendy Williams He faces a violent reaction.
On Thursday, the controversial interview presenter made offensive comments during The Wendy Williams show That embarrassed gay men wearing skirts and heels.
On the theme of Galentine's Day, the unofficial holiday inspired by the successful program Parks and Recreation Where women celebrate their feminine friendships the day before Valentine's Day, Williams addressed the members of the male audience who applauded their feelings.
"If you're a man and you're clapping, you're not even part of this," he said. "You don't understand the rules of the day. They are women who go out and get spicy and then go home. You are not part."
Williams continued: "I don't care if you're gay. You don't get a sense every 28 days. You can do a lot of what we do, but I am offended at the idea of going through something you'll never have to go through."
At the conclusion of his statement on the matter, he said: "And stop using our skirts and our heels. I just say, girls, what do we have for ourselves … Look here, gay men, you'll never be the woman we are. No matter how cheer up, sir. "
Annoyed by their comments, fans turned to social networks to express their outrage at the host of the talk show, including Tan France from Netflix Weird eye, who shared a photo of himself wearing heeled boots on Instagram. "#GayHeelsForWendy Uuuugh, Wendy Williams," began his legend, urging others to follow suit. "Hashtag GayHeelsForWendy, so you can see your FABULOUS photos with heels!"
On Twitter, a fan wrote: "Stop making Wendy jealous and stop hating because they look better than you. Use whatever you want," he added: "I've never seen Wendy in the news for something good, he's always intimidating." . Another tweeted: "Cancel the #WendyWilliams program. I will never see this program again. We have to stop giving ratings to people who DO NOT care about us, queer and trans people."
After the violent reaction, Williams addressed his controversial statement and apologized to his LGBTQ + fan base with a video message via Twitter.
"I will begin by saying that I apologize," his statement began. "I didn't mean to offend my LGBTQ + community in yesterday's program. I didn't realize until I got home and saw the second presentation of our program … And one thing I can tell you now is that I never do the program in a place of malice. I understand my platform in the community. "
"I didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings. I'm just having a conversation," Williams continued. "I'm 55 years old and maybe I rang … someone out of touch. I'm not out of touch, except maybe yesterday for saying what I said. So, I deeply apologize and deeply appreciate the support I receive from the community. I will do better I appreciate you supporting me. Thank you. "
Williams' comments come weeks after he faced a violent reaction by mocking Joaquin PhoenixIt is scar in January. "When you shave your mustache, it has a very thin fracture, it has one of those, what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate," he told the audience, raising his lip to make fun even more of the condition.
Speaking to Vanity fair in 2019, the jester The actor described the scar as "not a surgically fixed cleft,quot; but a "non-surgical scar with which he was born." Williams' comments also caught the attention of the Canadian footballer Adam Bighillwhose son Prince He had just undergone a cleft palate repair surgery and criticized the host of the talk show by saying that "it clearly promotes harassment."
After provoking outrage, Williams addressed the comments he had made and apologized. "We are thinking about Beau today while he is in surgery," he wrote on Twitter. "I want to apologize to the split community and in honor of Beau, our program is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encouraging our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the split community."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML3c33dd36a9997cec654cab1b177b7a1117%