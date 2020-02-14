Week 2 Selections XFL DFS: alignment tips, strategy, sleepers for DraftKings, fanDuel fantasy football daily contests

Week 2 of the XFL season starts on Saturday afternoon, and after last week, things are improving for the incipient league. Sure, there were some problems in Week 1, but overall the quality of the game was quite solid, even with several backup QBs forced into action. Of course, there will still be great uncertainty from a DFS fantasy perspective and throughout the season at the beginning of the season (returning QB, game time in play, etc.), and you will see it in prices both in DraftKings and in FanDuel while making your alignment selections.

%MINIFYHTMLe7d956f99deab44ac3a57ed50cb518e011% %MINIFYHTMLe7d956f99deab44ac3a57ed50cb518e012%

The good news is that most teams were looking to throw down the field early and often, which led to some exciting moves. Let's take a look at the games and some players that are safe enough bets to produce and help you collect your DFS lineups!

MORE: One week free trial of Fantasy Alarm PRO tools

Editor's Note: This is a FREE preview of the Fantasy Alarm XFL DFS playbook of Week 2. For a full analysis and examples of alignments, check out the excellent Fantasy Alarm and DFS tools available to subscribers throughout the season.

Week 2 Selections XFL DFS: Quarterback

Phillip Walker, Houston Roughnecks vs. St. Louis Battlehawks ($ 10,600 DK, $ 23 FD). Walker was the star of Week 1, impressing with his ability to hit the receivers at the bottom of the field. Even more remarkable was his ability to evade the fast pass. He repeatedly made himself small to make defenders fail and then uncorked a pass 30 yards down the field. His four touchdown passes will be difficult to match, and this week we will find out if St. Louis's defense is as good as it seemed last week or if the Dallas offense was simply bad. Walker is the highest paid quarterback in both places, but if he can get close to repeating his Week 1 performance, it will be worth it.

Cardale Jones, D.C. Defenders against New York Guardians ($ 10,200 DK, $ 21 FD). Jones did not disappoint in week 1 with 235 yards and two touchdowns. It seemed stiff at times, but overall it was quite impressive. There is a lot of talent in this offense, and if the line can give you a little more time this week, Jones could be even better. The Guardians' defense was "double, don't break,quot; last week against the Vipers, but Jones is a better quarterback than Aaron Murray. I called him safe last week in the Fantasy Alarm XFL podcast and in Sirius / XM, and I'm a big Jones sponsor again for Week 2.

Landry Jones, Dallas Renegades @ Los Angeles Wildcats ($ 9,500 DK, $ 19 FD). The XFL certainly wants Jones (knee) to succeed, and it looks like he can play in Week 2. He doesn't have the most talented open receiver group in the league in any way, but there are some good weapons. there. DraftKings has it as the fifth most expensive quarterback, while in FanDuel it is the fourth. My somewhat conservative nature makes me run away from a guy who missed his first game when we have options that seem safer, but at the same time the Los Angeles defense was the worst in the league last week and cut his best player . Jones is not the worst option, but you won't find it in many of my lineups.

Jordan Ta’amu, St. Louis Battlehawks @ Houston Roughnecks ($ 8,900 DK, $ 20 FD). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Josh Johnson, Los Angeles Wildcats vs. Dallas Renegades ($ 10,400 DK, $ 18 FD). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

MORE: One week free trial of Fantasy Alarm PRO tools

Week 2 XFL DFS Selections: Running

As expected, the runner was not a focus position in the XFL in the opening week. Some teams ran heavy, and some just tried to run at all. Fortunately, in each place you only need to play a runner, although in DraftKings you can also use one in a FLEX place. The price in the two sites is very different. FanDuel seems to be much more reactionary to the action of the first week, while DraftKings is a bit more conservative based on last weekend's games.

Matt Jones, St. Louis Battlehawks @ Houston Roughnecks ($ 5,900 DK, $ 18 FD). Jones was the workhorse of the opening week and the only runner to get 20 carries. It looked like it would be behind Christine Michael in carries, but Michael fought and Jones produced 85 yards on the ground. He is dealing with a knee injury and carries a questionable tag, but reports indicate he was at least a limited participant in Thursday's practice. This week he faces the Roughnecks, who didn't give up a ton of yards on the ground in Week 1, but allowed three runs over 10 yards. There is still a small concern that Michael could improve this week and steal some work, but he actually had negative points of fantasy last week. If Jones is active, it is an absolute Steal in DraftKings.

James Butler, Houston Roughnecks vs. St. Louis Battlehawks ($ 6,300 DK, $ 19 FD). If you listen to the Fantasy Alarm Week 2 XFL podcast with Dan Malin, you know we both doubt Butler this week. He did not enter last week at the top of the depth table, and only had nine carries. He was attacked twice and scored both on reception and on the run. It seems that Houston is not going to be a great team of runners considering the history of head coach June Jones, and Butler's salary shot up compared to last week. He may be in the most explosive offense in the league, but especially in FanDuel, his price makes him risky until we see that Houston uses it constantly.

Darius Victor, Guardians of New York @ D.C.Defensors ($ 4,100 DK, $ 16 FD). Here we are again with another pin off the field. Victor was behind Tim Cook on the depth chart before Week 1, but it was Victor who had nine carries for Cook's four. However, Victor provided some extra value with three catches for 25 yards. This is a bit risky because it wouldn't be a shock if Cook had more carries this week, and the Guardians just ran the ball 13 times with runners in Week 1. It's more of a DraftKings game because his FanDuel salary isn't really in line with the production he had last week.

Lance Dunbar, Dallas Renegades @ Los Angeles Wildcats ($ 4,600 DK, $ 15 FD). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Nick Holley, Houston Roughnecks vs. St. Louis Battlehawks ($ 4,800 DK, $ 14 FD). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Others to watch: Available for Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Editor's Note: This is a FREE preview of the Fantasy Alarm XFL DFS playbook of Week 2. For a full analysis and examples of alignments, check out the excellent Fantasy Alarm and DFS tools available to subscribers throughout the season.

Week 2 XFL DFS Selections: Wide receiver and tight end

You will not find Austin Proehl here. I like it, but his salary took a big leap for a man we didn't expect anything from last week. Too rich for my blood. I want to see him do it again.

Nick Spruce, Los Angeles Wildcats vs. Dallas Renegades ($ 10,400 DK, $ 20). This could be the receiving star of the league. He was dealing with a substitute quarterback last week, but Spruce was open every time a play was needed. He caught short passes, caught deep passes, caught passes through the middle. He caught everything. Hopefully he has the same chemistry with Josh Johnson this week, but it seemed like almost all the passes went to Spruce last week. He is the receiver with the highest salary in both places (tied with Austin Proehl on FanDuel), but I think it will be worth every penny. I hope it is the most objective receiver in week 2.

Mekale McKay, New York Guardians @ D.C. Defenders ($ 10,200 DK, $ 16 FD). It took McKay a bit to get going, but he was able to make some plays. Honestly, it's just a play on FanDuel, since DraftKings somehow has it as the second most expensive receiver. McKay certainly showed the great playing capacity we knew he had, but the Guardians are one of the most balanced offenses in the league. McKay has the feeling of being a touchdown-dependent type, but he could find one against a Defender defense that allowed three touchdowns to pass to a weaker offense last week.

Eli Rogers, D.C. Defenders against New York Guardians ($ 9,700 DK, $ 17 FD). This is my favorite open receiver in the league. It's not that Rogers is an incredible catcher who belongs to the Pro Bowl in the NFL, but he certainly showed some ability to open on Sunday, and has safe hands. He has one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and with Rashad Ross on the other side of the field, the defenses can't concentrate on him. It is not super cheap in any of the sites, and it will be difficult to work with him and Spruce in an alignment, but Rogers is another guy who I think is almost certain for a large weekly production. It is almost a game bound to its price on FanDuel.

Daniel Williams, Tampa Bay Vipers @ Seattle Dragons ($ 7,600 DK, $ 19 FD). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Flynn Nagel, Dallas Renegades @ Los Angeles Wildcats ($ 5,200 DK, $ 16 FD). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Jordan Smallwood, Los Angeles Wildcats vs. Dallas Renegades ($ 6,900 DK, $ 18 FD). Analysis available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

Others to consider: Cam Phillips (Houston Roughnecks vs. St. Louis Battlehawks), De’Mornay Pierson-El (St. Louis Battlehawks @ Houston Roughnecks), more available to Fantasy Alarm subscribers!

MORE: One week free trial of Fantasy Alarm PRO tools

Week 2 Selections XFL DFS: Defense

Soon!