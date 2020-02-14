Wayne Mardle says Fallon Sherrock has "ice in his veins,quot; after the Premier League draw | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML500915ca530d4f05f3a52e32accc2cd311% %MINIFYHTML500915ca530d4f05f3a52e32accc2cd312%

Mardle: "It seems to thrive on the big occasion, on the big stage. Not many people can do that."





Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner were impressed with the appearance of Fallon Sherrock in the Premier League after drawing 6-6 with Glen Durrant in Nottingham

Sky Sports experts Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner react to the dramatic draw of Fallon Sherrock with Glen Durrant in the Premier League.

Just out of his historical feats at Alexandra Palace, the 25-year-old sensation arrived at the night in Nottingham looking to open another path and become the first challenger / contender to win a Premier League match.

For long periods, it seemed like he was going to do exactly that. The Duzza, who generally did not flinch, fought in doubles, and Sherrock was completely efficient when granted opportunities.

Finally, she did not achieve victory. But his actions still increase when the three-time BDO world champion had to dig deeply to organize a late return to rescue a draw.

Wayne Mardle: "It seems to thrive on the big occasion,quot;

"You create your opportunities and you have to take advantage of them. Glen's duplication was not right and he was punished for it," Mardle said.

"Fallon took the end of 92 and 60, but what he did very well was when he was in 204 or 205, he would leave a single dart or a combination of two darts. Then, pop-pop, it was a shot of the game!

"The ice ran through the veins. Anyway, it is quite relaxed, so you will not get excited and compete on the board."

She seems to thrive on the big occasion Mardle knows that Sherrock has a special talent

"What impresses me most about her is that in the World Championship, in big games, she lived up to the circumstances every time. Okay, Chris Dobey defeated her in the end, but she still played well."

"This has been building, building, building.

"He appeared again in Nottingham and played well again. He seems to thrive on the big occasion, on the big stage. Not many people can do that. Especially when you're out of your comfort zone. When you meet,quot; interpreting someone better than you , you can hold on, and that's what he did tonight.

"A lot of people expected her to fail. Now they have to wait a little longer, and put them back in their box!"

Laura Turner: & # 39; Fallon has all the elements of the game & # 39;

"Glen gave her more opportunities than I thought she was going to have when she missed the first doubles. But Fallon capitalized and she got a draw, almost a victory," Turner said.

"We saw it before. We saw it at the World Cup. We know that she has all the elements of the game. But this is another different stage. It's massive. Big crowd. A lot of media attention. So come here and actually act in the level he did, taking off his hat.

Sherrock recreated his Ally Pally form

"The World Series is yet to come, so I hope to see how it does more regularly on a big stage. The UK Open is qualified for that, and those are just the competitions it has planned."

The remarkable story of Fallon Sherrock's appearance continues, and there is a feeling in the air after Thursday night in Nottingham that it is not the last time we see the superstar on the Premier League stage.

