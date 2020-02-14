Watch NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey fight during a hot session

can NeNe leaks Y Cynthia Bailey solve your problems?

The old best friends and co-protagonists in dispute finally sit down to discuss in this exclusive clip of Sunday's new video. The true housewives of Atlanta. After months of fighting and talking badly about each other with friends and the press, the duo has a heated exchange.

%MINIFYHTML48178483490785ca9f8c6ffbac0909b413% %MINIFYHTML48178483490785ca9f8c6ffbac0909b414%

"You had gone out to do several interviews before I did one," NeNe tells Cynthia. "You did that, okay? And you have to take responsibility for what you did."

%MINIFYHTML48178483490785ca9f8c6ffbac0909b415% %MINIFYHTML48178483490785ca9f8c6ffbac0909b416%

"It doesn't matter," Cynthia replies.

"It matters! Let me tell you why it matters, because you are supposed to be my sister, remember?" NeNe says. "You did seven interviews, Cynthia. You know me enough to know that I take my friendships very seriously."