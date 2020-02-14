Watch NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey fight during a hot session

can NeNe leaks Y Cynthia Bailey solve your problems?
The old best friends and co-protagonists in dispute finally sit down to discuss in this exclusive clip of Sunday's new video. The true housewives of Atlanta. After months of fighting and talking badly about each other with friends and the press, the duo has a heated exchange.
"You had gone out to do several interviews before I did one," NeNe tells Cynthia. "You did that, okay? And you have to take responsibility for what you did."
"It doesn't matter," Cynthia replies.
"It matters! Let me tell you why it matters, because you are supposed to be my sister, remember?" NeNe says. "You did seven interviews, Cynthia. You know me enough to know that I take my friendships very seriously."
"Girl, when you get mad at your friends you are the first to try to tear them down," says Cynthia.
"Who did I take down, Cynthia?" NeNe asks before Cynthia responds: "Anyone you're mad at!"
"You know you have everything on your side that you don't want anyone to know. You have a side and you've done things but you don't want people to think that. You want people to think it's me when it's you." That is the problem, "says NeNe.
Cynthia has a final message for NeNe during her dramatic sitting: "You can sleep very well at night knowing this, NeNe: I'm happy. I'm at peace."
"Have your moment," says NeNe with blank eyes.
"It's not even a sweetheart moment, but if you're going to give it to me, I'll take it. Thank you very much," Cynthia replies. Look at the tense exchange above!
The true housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)