Warmer temperatures on Valentine's Day

Matilda Coleman
Andy Cross, Up News Info

A single red rose in a backpack at the eleventh annual Valentine's Day free marriage ceremony at the Denver Secretary and Registrar's office on February 14, 2018.

You will feel that Mother Nature has a heart as temperatures warm up to 50 degrees on Valentine's Day.

Denver temperatures were trapped below zero on Thursday, but the sun is forecast on Friday, with a high temperature of around 51 degrees in downtown Denver, the Boulder National Weather Service said.

The warming trend will continue in the first days of Presidents Day weekend, but it will end with snowfall on Monday, forecasters said.

The holiday weekend will begin with a good note, with sunshine and a high temperature of around 42 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer, with an expected maximum of approximately 50 degrees.

But Sunday night will cool to about 27 degrees and there is a 20 percent chance of snow after 11 p.m., the weather service said.

