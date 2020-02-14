Warmer temperatures on Valentine's Day

%MINIFYHTMLc09861b6bd0f513deb3a1b6271f7a20611% %MINIFYHTMLc09861b6bd0f513deb3a1b6271f7a20612%

You will feel that Mother Nature has a heart as temperatures warm up to 50 degrees on Valentine's Day.

Denver temperatures were trapped below zero on Thursday, but the sun is forecast on Friday, with a high temperature of around 51 degrees in downtown Denver, the Boulder National Weather Service said.

The warming trend will continue in the first days of Presidents Day weekend, but it will end with snowfall on Monday, forecasters said.

The holiday weekend will begin with a good note, with sunshine and a high temperature of around 42 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer, with an expected maximum of approximately 50 degrees.

But Sunday night will cool to about 27 degrees and there is a 20 percent chance of snow after 11 p.m., the weather service said.

On Monday of Presidents' Day, the probability of snow will increase to 50 percent. The high temperature will be close to 38 degrees, the NWS said.

Snow showers could also fall on Tuesday, mainly after 11 a.m., according to the NWS. The high temperature will not exceed the freezing point. The maximum will reach a maximum of around 30 degrees.