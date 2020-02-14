War on drugs in Mexico: the families of the victims seek the bodies of their relatives | News from Mexico

%MINIFYHTMLac93742e3903ded5e81ce3f1751d300811% %MINIFYHTMLac93742e3903ded5e81ce3f1751d300812%

The families of people killed in the war on drugs in Mexico accuse the government of not taking the initiative to recover the remains of their families.

More than 60,000 people have disappeared in the country since the beginning of their war on drugs in 2006, and drug gangs or security forces have been blamed for their deaths.

Frustrated by the inaction of the government, they have begun to excavate possible sites in hopes of finding the closure.

Manuel Rapolo de Al Jazeera met with volunteers who helped in an excavation in Veracruz, east of Mexico City.