Vodafone-Idea shares almost 19 pc tank – Latest news

Shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL) fell almost 19 percent after the company reported an increase in losses to Rs 6,438.8 rupees in the third quarter of 2019-20. The script sank 18.30 percent to Rs 3.66 in the BSE.

In the NSE, it fell 18.88 percent to Rs 3.65.

Vodafone Idea reported on Thursday that it increased losses to Rs 6,438.8 rupees in the third quarter of 2019-20 compared to Rs 5,004.6 rupees a year ago, while the telecommunications company continued issuing warnings about "material uncertainty "that threw,quot; significant doubts "about their ability to continue as a going concern.

%MINIFYHTML2f945266924afd7c2068fcac366f1eaa11% %MINIFYHTML2f945266924afd7c2068fcac366f1eaa12%

The company's ability to continue as a functioning business depends essentially on a positive outcome of its request for modification in the Supreme Court on the issue of adjusted gross income (AGR) and any relief from the Department of Telecommunications in payments, he said.

For the three months that ended in December 2019, the company's total revenues fell 5 percent to Rs 11,380.5 rupees from Rs 11,982.8 rupees a year ago.