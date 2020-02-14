Vicki Gunvalson says that the last years before his departure from RHOC were "difficult,quot; – I went "crazy,quot;!

Vicki Gunvalson is no longer part of the royal housewives of Orange County after her shocking departure and is now opening up on how "difficult,quot; it was for her as a cast member in the years leading up to her departure. Apparently, she almost went "crazy,quot; on the show that made her famous, so it's safe to say she doesn't regret that she's gone.

It seems that Vicki has finished with RHOC and is not looking back.

Instead, he hopes to see what the future has for her and her career.

That said, I was excited to promote her new podcast, Whoop It Up With Vicki, through a video she shared yesterday with her followers.

The comments section was quite divided. Some of them would tell her how much they will miss her at RHOC, while others commented that it was definitely a good idea to leave after so many years in the program.

Here are a couple opinions from fans: "I loved you from the beginning, but unfortunately you got crazy in the end." "I wish you all the luck in the future." Be the classy lady that I know you are supposed to be. "

Indeed, Vicki responded, writing that: ‘I agree. It was hard in recent years. "

As you will remember, Vicki announced his departure last month with a sweet message on his IG account that said: always I will always be the OC's OG, but it's time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for & # 39; helping me & # 39; on the road & # 39 ;.



