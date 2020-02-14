Vanessa renames the Mamba Foundation of Kobe Bryant to honor the deceased daughter Gianna

%MINIFYHTML1e2518007604185e5a4b5f47339e7a4f11% %MINIFYHTML1e2518007604185e5a4b5f47339e7a4f12%

The wife of the NBA legend, who died with Gianna in a helicopter accident last month, decides to include the name of the 13-year-old in the charity that helps young people play sports.

Kobe BryantThe widow has made an adjustment to the name of her charity. Almost three weeks after the NBA legend died in a helicopter accident along with his second daughter, Vanessa Bryant announced his decision to change the name of the Mamba Foundation to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

On Thursday, February 13, the mother of five children turned to Instagram to share the news. "We have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation so that it is now called Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," he wrote in accompaniment of the updated logo of the foundation. On the reason, he simply noted: "Because there is no # 24 without # 2."

In the publication, the 37-year-old said that the mission of the organization "remains the same, and stronger than ever, to provide opportunities for young people through sport." She added: "Thank you all for the great amount of support and your kind donations to date while we carry out the legacy of Kobe and Gigi … We look forward to empowering young athletes in a world where they left us all to help us shape. "

According to its official website, the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is "focused on creating a positive impact through sport" and aims to "develop learning skills, improve character traits and expand personal values ​​that ultimately enhance and inspire confidence. in themselves. " With the support of more than 1,000 volunteers, it has impacted 9,817 youth and 472 veterans.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. They were two of the nine victims that included baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife and daughter, Alyssa, who happened to be friends with Gianna and a teammate of basketball. The two were reportedly buried in a private ceremony on February 7.

Two weeks after the tragic accident, Vanessa expressed her pain in a long Instagram post. "I have been reluctant to express my feelings in words," he confessed. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe to leave, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. ". ".