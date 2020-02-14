Vanessa Bryant sends love forever Valentine Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is sending even more love to Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant is Valentine's Day.
She came to Instagram on Friday to post a special tribute to her late husband, as well as her beloved GiGi. Vanessa's post was a picture of her past sitting on Kobe's lap, the basketball star kissing her cheek as she smiled at the camera. The song that plays on the photo is Lauryn hill"Tell him,quot;. In her legend, the 37-year-old woman revealed that Valentine's Day was the favorite party of the former Lakers player.
As she wrote in the touching tribute to her late husband, "For my Valentine forever, I love you so much. I miss you so much on your favorite vacation. I love you forever. Kisses for you and Gigi in the sky. Happy Valentine's Day , my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo song: Tell him @mslaurynhill. "
He also published the image and song in his Instagram story.
In the clip, Hill is heard singing: "Make me selfless without being blind / Although I may suffer, I will not envy him / And I will endure whatever comes / Because he is all I have and I tell him / Tell him I need him."
Two weeks have passed since the tragic accident of the helicopter that claimed the lives of Kobe, Gianna and seven other people. The father and daughter were buried on February 7 in a private ceremony.
A public memorial for Kobe and GiGi will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event was titled "A celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant,quot;.
Registration for tickets for the memorial opened today and will remain open until Monday, February 17. Fans of the deceased star can sign up for tickets here.
