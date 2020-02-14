Vanessa Bryant sends love forever Valentine Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is sending even more love to Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant is Valentine's Day.

She came to Instagram on Friday to post a special tribute to her late husband, as well as her beloved GiGi. Vanessa's post was a picture of her past sitting on Kobe's lap, the basketball star kissing her cheek as she smiled at the camera. The song that plays on the photo is Lauryn hill"Tell him,quot;. In her legend, the 37-year-old woman revealed that Valentine's Day was the favorite party of the former Lakers player.

As she wrote in the touching tribute to her late husband, "For my Valentine forever, I love you so much. I miss you so much on your favorite vacation. I love you forever. Kisses for you and Gigi in the sky. Happy Valentine's Day , my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo song: Tell him @mslaurynhill. "

He also published the image and song in his Instagram story.