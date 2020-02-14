Vanessa Bryant changes the name of the Kobe Mamba Foundation to honor her daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has announced that she has changed the name of the Mamba Sports Foundation from her late husband so she can honor both Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, after the father and daughter died late in a tragic accident helicopter last month.

"Because there is no # 24 without # 2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation so that it is now called Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Vanessa wrote in the title of a publication that featured the foundation's new logo. "Our mission remains the same, and stronger than ever, to provide opportunities for young people through sport."

Vanessa thanked everyone for the great amount of support and kind donations while continuing with Kobe and Gigi's legacy. And, the afflicted widow hopes to train young athletes through the foundation "in a world where they left us all to help us shape."

While facing the tragedy that alters life, Vanessa remains strong for her three daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. And according to US Weekly UU.She has turned to her mother, Sofia Laine, for support.

A source says that Vanessa is "incredibly close to her mother, and her mother has been her rock for the past few weeks." The source added that Laine is always with Vanessa and her girls, and that she has been "keeping Vanessa strong,quot; and is the "weight of her support system."

Vanessa has posted numerous memories of Kobe and Gigi on her Instagram page in recent weeks, and has shared her pain with her more than 12 million followers. He recently wrote that his brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone, and that he cannot process both at the same time.

See this post on Instagram My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thanks for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon. I am not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are lighting us up to light the way. Our love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your pain and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy that we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Mamba Team family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, go to MambaOnThree.org. To expand the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ A publication shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) in January 29, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

He explained that he is trying to process that Kobe is gone, but his body refuses to accept that his Gigi will never return to her. "It feels bad," Vanessa wrote earlier this week. She added that she is "angry,quot; because her daughter lost her life at such an early age because "she had so much life to live."

However, Vanessa realizes that she needs to be strong and be there for her three daughters. She noticed that she was angry because she is not with Kobe and Gigi, but grateful that she is here with Natalie, Bianka and Capri. Vanessa Bryant also knows that what she feels is normal and is part of the grieving process. He concluded by writing that he wishes Kobe and Gigi were here for the nightmare to end.

Ad

The public celebration of the life event for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24.



Post views:

0 0