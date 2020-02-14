Vallejo man shot his ex-girlfriend, 4-year-old son before committing suicide – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – A man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and 4-year-old son before shooting himself in a domestic violence incident in Vallejo on Thursday night, police said.

The suspect is identified as Jacoby Brandon Brooks, 25, of Vallejo. Around 11:52 p.m. On Thursday, officers received reports from a woman who did not respond at the intersection of Lewis Brown Road and B.W. Williams Drive in Vallejo.

Police located the victim, a 26-year-old Vallejo resident, killed at the scene by at least one gunshot wound. His identity is maintained until notification of family members by the Solano County coroner's office.

Detectives learned that the victim was the mother of a 4-year-old boy and his investigation led them to the 500 block of Quartz Lane. There, they found the dead son with at least one apparent gunshot wound. Police obtained an arrest warrant against Brooks on two counts of murder.

But a short time later, agents located Brooks near the crime scene of Quartz Lane. He was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators discovered that Brooks and the adult female victim had a previous romantic relationship and also believe that Brooks is the father of the 4-year-old girl.