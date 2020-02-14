Valentine's Day Special: 10 Bollywood love songs to dedicate to that special person

%MINIFYHTML006dba7bbf522bcca325f9c0cfb7949a11% %MINIFYHTML006dba7bbf522bcca325f9c0cfb7949a12%

Love is in the air like today is Valentine's day. Well, expressing your feelings to the person you love can be a bit complicated.



It is known that Bollywood produces inspiring love stories along with songs that have always been an essential part of the stories. While planning to celebrate this day with your Valentine, here are 10 of our favorite love songs of all time from Hindi cinema, which you can dedicate to your beloved and express your feelings.

1. Pehli Nazar Mein – Race

2. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho – Blackmail

3] Gulaabi aankhein, jo teri dekhi – The train

4. Soch Na Sake – Air Bridge

5] Enna Sona – OK Jaanu



6] Zehnaseeb – Hasee Toh phase

7. Jeene Laga Hoon – Ramaiya Vastavaiya

8. Yeh Reshmi Zulfein Yeh Sharbati Aankhen – Do Raaste

9. Zara Zara – Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

10. Pehla Nasha – Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar