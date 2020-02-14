UEFA shames US leagues with the ban on the Manchester City Champions League

It's hard to believe that UEFA chased Manchester City as fiercely as it did instead of imposing another penalty, say, on Cleveland State.

What, do you think the enduring joke of Jerry Tarkanian only applies to the NCAA?

In any league, in any sport, in any country in the world, it is always suspected that the most powerful have their own rules. Such doubt about the New England Patriots and the NFL persists more than a decade after commissioner Roger Goodell tried to conclude the Spygate episode. Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred did a good job persuading fans that he is above those preferences by punishing the ownership and administration of the Houston Astros, although it wasn't such a wonderful job to count to the Houston Astros players who carried out the poster stealing scheme or the final achievement of winning the World Series.

However, the sentences in those cases were like being sent to bed without dinner compared to what UEFA, the governing body of European football, imposed on Manchester City for violating the organization's Fair Financial Play guidelines: a ban Two-year Champions League, the most prestigious club competition in the world game, along with a fine of 30 million euros ($ 32.5 million). The tournament ban will probably cost the City another $ 40 million in prizes, at least, because the club has qualified for the past nine years and was on track to reach 10 in a row when this sanction was announced on Friday.

It would be a bit as if the NFL told the Patriots that they could compete in the regular season but would not be allowed to reach the playoffs or the Super Bowl.

The crime of the city implied, according to UEFA, "to exaggerate its sponsorship income in its accounts and in the balance information presented to UEFA between 2012 and 2016,quot;.

There seems to be multiple repercussions of this penalty:

– The Independent reported that the City could be facing a deduction of Premier League points in association with the UEFA penalty. The document also stated that any successful appeal in relation to the UEFA ban would not apply to an EPL penalty.

– Star players at their best, such as midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and end Raheem Sterling, may consider requesting transfers instead of missing two full years of the Champions League competition.

– Pep Guardiola, considered one of the best coaches in the game, perhaps in the history of the game, was already expected to evaluate his future with the club at the end of the current season. This can push you towards the door.

– Transfer objectives such as left-back Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), striker Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and defender Rubén Díaz (Benfica) may be less interested in club approaches.

– The city could resume terrorizing Premier League opponents in 2020-21 if it is forced to focus on that competition without an available European tournament.

Manchester City has virtually unlimited resources due to the incredible wealth of its main owner, Sheik Mansour, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family. The sponsor of the city shirt is Emirates Airlines and the stadium sponsor is Etihad Airways. Both companies are based in the UAE.

The city has remained busy recently buying talent in the world market, although it has not acquired a true world superstar since De Bruyne arrived from Wolfsburg in 2015. Before that, there was a wave that included the acquisition of strikers Sergio Agüero, Mario Balotelli Edin Dzeko and Carlos Tevez, midfielders David Silva, Samir Nasri and Yaya Toure and defender Vincent Kompany. Last summer, the club spent $ 183.5 million on six players who have made 26 combined starts in this season's Premier League.

The fair financial game was introduced in UEFA shortly after Sheikh Mansour bought the city for around $ 275 million, due to the concern that there were some owners willing and able to use their personal wealth to absorb extreme financial losses in the search for player transfers while other clubs in the Division I leagues incurred extraordinary losses and / or assumed an extreme debt.

City said in a statement that it was "disappointed but not surprised," described the process as "harmful,quot; and promised to file an appeal with the Court of Sports Arbitration, which is its right.

Manchester City has not had much luck with the Champions League since it emerged as a Premier League power in the 2011-12 season, the fourth year after Sheik Mansour took control of the club. City has never done better than in a semifinal despite winning four of the last eight EPL titles and accumulating the two highest points in league history over the past two years.

However, at least I had a chance.

This defeat could last for years.