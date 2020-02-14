U.S. Army UU. Awarded $ 119 million contract for M4 carbines – Defense Blog

The Department of Defense announced on Thursday an agreement worth approximately $ 119.2 million for the 5.56 mm carbines of the M4 series.

The famous American arms manufacturer FN America LLC. It has been awarded by the US Army. UU. for the production of M4 and M4A1 carbines.

"Workplaces and financing will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of January 30, 2025," according to a recent service press release.

The 5.56 mm carbine of the M4 series is a compact version of the M16A2 rifle and is equipped with a folding stock, an adapter rail system and a backup iron sight.

The M4A1 is fully automatic and incorporates an ambidextrous fire control selector. The weapon can be mounted with the M203A2 Grenade Launcher, the M320A1 Grenade Launcher or the M26 Modular Accessory Shotgun System.

There are currently more than 483,000 M4 carbines in the Army inventory.

Designed specifically for light mobility, target acquisition speed and powerful firepower capacity, the M4 offers. Tested in military combat operations around the world, it is in a class by itself as a first-class combat weapon system.