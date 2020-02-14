Tyrod Taylor could be QB head of the Los Angeles Chargers, says HC Anthony Lynn | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML67f6e34302de5d6ec0ab3119a4b96fda11% %MINIFYHTML67f6e34302de5d6ec0ab3119a4b96fda12%

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor could have a chance to win the initial job for the 2020 season, coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday.

Taylor served as support for the team in 2019 for Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who broke away from the franchise after 16 seasons on Monday.

"Tyrod Taylor is a great quarterback," Lynn said. AM 570 LA Sports.

"We could not have a better backup at this time, and now he has the opportunity to perhaps ascend to an initial role. I have had Tyrod before (in Buffalo), and I know what this young man brings to the table, in the game Aerial and running game.

"One of the things he does very well is to take care of football. I think that every year that starts in this league has been the number one quarterback in the care of football. I think more games are lost than won. So, yes we can take care of football and take it, we'll be fine. "

Taylor, who signed a two-year, $ 11 million (£ 8.4 million) contract this offseason, joins Easton Stick as the only quarterbacks on the Chargers list.

"I like our internal options," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said on AM 570 LA Sports on Tuesday.

Taylor completed four of six passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in eight appearances last season.

The 30-year-old has thrown 9,562 yards with 54 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 70 career games with the Baltimore Ravens (2011-14), Buffalo Bills (2015-17), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Chargers. Taylor also ran for 1,843 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Rivers is the absolute leader of the franchise in victories (123), completions (4,908), pass attempts (7,591), aerial yards (59,271) and touchdowns (397).

Selected eight times in the Pro Bowl, Rivers began the 16 games for the 14th consecutive season for the 5-11 Chargers in 2019. He completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.