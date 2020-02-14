Tyler Segiun faces a long drought; Stars Beat Maple Leafs 3-2 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML72bfbb00ee9659aee1242b7821070b8c11% %MINIFYHTML72bfbb00ee9659aee1242b7821070b8c12%

TORONTO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Tyler Seguin broke a drought of goals of 17 games, Ben Bishop made 27 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night.

Denis Gurianov and Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas (33-19-5), which won its third consecutive victory.

Toronto (30-20-8) fell to 2-3-1 in its last six. Auston Matthews scored his 41st goal for the Maple Leafs, and Zach Hyman got 17.

Toronto goalkeeper Frederik Andersen stopped 16 shots after missing four games with a neck injury.

Dallas opened a 3-1 lead after Leafs captain John Tavares was ejected for tripping at the beginning of the third. When making his NHL debut with veteran forward Alexander Radulov and Joe Pavelski sidelined by injuries, Jason Robertson's initial shot appeared in Seguin, who buried his 12th of the season in the arena where he used to watch games as a child.

Originally from nearby Brampton, Ontario, Seguin's previous goal was December 28, 2019.

Andersen stopped Gurianov in a mid-third break, and Bishop stole William Nylander at the other end.

The Leafs took their goalie with three minutes left and Hyman made it 3-2 in a rebound with 1:19 left. But Bishop and the stars held on.

After giving up a goal in the first shot of the game in an opening period controlled by Dallas, the Leafs were left behind 2-0 in the initial shot of the second when Faksa moved only over Andersen and slipped his tenth into the net.

Andersen, who was injured in the first period of a 5-3 loss to Florida on February 3, stepped forward in consecutive Dallas power plays before Toronto had a spark when it hit striker Kyle Clifford, acquired Los Angeles Kings last week: he dropped his gloves with Dallas' big defense Jamie Oleksiak.

The fight was the fourth of the season for the Leafs, and the fourth overall for Clifford, who took his 6-foot 7 and 255-pound opponent to the ice, to the delight of the Scotiabank Arena crowd.

With the end Andreas Johnsson finished at night after hurting his right knee in the first, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe was forced to mix his lines and separate Matthews, Nylander and Mitch Marner, a super trio that represents almost $ 29.5 million in average annual value at the salary cap, but failed to record a point in four action periods.

Clifford-Oleksiak's inclination seemed to shake Toronto before Matthews scored at 11:21 in the power game when he retired from the boards and fired a shot beyond Bishop's blocker.

NOTES The C stars Andrew Cogliano, a product of the Woodbridge suburb of Toronto, played the 1,000th game of his NHL career. … Dallas D Roman Polak, who played parts of four seasons in Toronto, prepared for his 800th game.

