Two bodies found on Marin County Driveway; Hazmat team on stage – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN ANSELMO (KPIX 5) – Police and a hazardous materials team are investigating the discovery of two bodies at a Marin County entrance early Friday morning.

The Ross Fire Department was called at 71 West Oak Knoll in Sleepy Hollow around 8 a.m. The residence is on a long, steep hill in an unincorporated jurisdiction of San Anselmo.

%MINIFYHTML73dbf6c4f4d7952b7dbde38eab8cd06b13% %MINIFYHTML73dbf6c4f4d7952b7dbde38eab8cd06b14%

%MINIFYHTML73dbf6c4f4d7952b7dbde38eab8cd06b15% %MINIFYHTML73dbf6c4f4d7952b7dbde38eab8cd06b16%

A man and a woman were found dead in the driveway. One was found outside a car and the other outside it. Authorities did not say on Friday which person was found where.

A dog, which authorities believe is unharmed, was found in the car with one of the victims.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the community.

KPIX spoke with Louise Franz, a neighbor who lives on the hill from the house where the bodies were found, and she said no one has lived in that house for some time.

"No one has lived there for at least a year and a half, maybe two years," Franz said.

“Sleepy Hollow is generally a safe neighborhood. They don't call us here too often, "said Sgt. Brenton Schneider with the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Hazardous materials equipment is expected to remain on the scene for several more hours on Friday. The sheriff's office says he will not release any more updates until the work of the hazardous materials team is complete.