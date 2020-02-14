Twitter and Facebook fined for not moving user data to Russia – Latest news

A court in Moscow fined Twitter and Facebook with 4 million rubles each for refusing to store the personal data of Russian citizens on servers in Russia, the biggest penalties imposed on Western technology companies according to Internet use laws. The fines of nearly USD 63,000 are the first five-figure fines imposed on technology companies since Russia adopted a series of laws from 2012 designed to strengthen government control over online activity.

One provision required that technology companies maintain servers in Russia to store the personal information they collect from Russian citizens. Russia's Internet regulator Roskomnadzor has tried unsuccessfully for several years to force large companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google to transfer Russian user data to Russia.

Commenting on judicial decisions on Thursday, Roskomnadzor said Twitter and Facebook would be fined 18 million rubles (USD 283,000) each if they fail to meet this year.

Last year, Twitter and Facebook were fined the equivalent of USD 47 each for violating the same regulation of personal data. The punishment had no effect on the two companies, so in December the Russian authorities increased the fines.

The law allows online services that do not meet the data storage requirement to be banned in Russia. Only the LinkedIn social network has been blocked so far. It is widely understood that blocking Facebook or Google would cause too much public outrage for the authorities to take the plunge.